Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Emmanuel Forbes Must Prove He Belongs in Future Plans

The Los Angeles Rams took a gamble at the end of the 2024 season when they claimed former first-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes off of waivers. It was a low-risk move for the Rams. In a best-case scenario, Forbes worked out and became the team’s top cornerback. However, if it didn’t work, it was easy for the team to move on.

After his first year with the Rams, the results for Forbes have been mixed as the team declined his fifth-year option. Forbes is next in our 2026 roster preview.

2025 Season in Review

One area where Forbes has struggled throughout his career is with consistency. Through the first five weeks of the season, Forbes forced just two incompletions. In Weeks 1-5, Forbes ranked 100th out of 111 qualifying cornerbacks via Pro Football Focus. However, he looked good over the next two months and played as if he had turned a corner. Forbes had three interceptions between Week 9-12 and 11 pass breakups, including five against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With that said, Forbes struggled down the stretch again and his playing time dipped in the playoffs.

Roster Battle

Forbes’ roster spot may not be a guarantee, but it looks like the Rams at least see him as a depth player. While he may not be a starting-caliber player, Forbes has the talent and ability to play on a rotational basis and in case of an injury. As it stands, Forbes is the third cornerback on the outside and competing with undrafted free agents such as Al’Zillion Hamilton.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Using his Closing Speed

This is when Emmanuel Forbes is at his best.



When the Rams CB can play off-coverage and use his speed/length to crash on the ball downhill it usually works in his favor. pic.twitter.com/m84ysWdlW0 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 20, 2025

Due to his smaller frame, Forbes is likely never going to be a true man-to-man cornerback. Forbes is at his best playing off-coverage where he can use his speed to close down on the wide receiver. This is something that we saw throughout the 2025 season.

Play 2: Disrupting the Ball With His Length

This might be the best PBU of Emmanuel Forbes career.



The Rams may have hit the jackpot.



Rams man-up...not easy for Forbes to carry Godwin across the field. Godwin gets away with a push-off. Forbes uses his length to come across Godwin and gets the PBU. pic.twitter.com/l4gBVyIWlL — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) November 25, 2025

The Rams tend to lean toward shorter cornerbacks who also lack length. Forbes brought good length with his arms in the 78th percentile. That length was on display throughout the season. On the play above, he broke up a pass intended for Chris Godwin. The week before, he also broke up a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks while trailing the wide receiver.

Play 3: Playing With More Physicality

If the Rams hit on Emmanuel Forbes, it's essentially a free first-round pick.



Forbes got the start on Sunday. One of his concerns was tackling because of his smaller frame.



Look at this open field tackle on the TE. pic.twitter.com/YdCrAJJ52h — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) September 9, 2025

Again, because of Forbes’ smaller frame, he’s never going to be the most physical cornerback. However, his physicality seems to be more of a “wants to” than “is able to”. When Forbes wants to be physical and make the tackle, he has shown the ability to do it. This is one of the areas where Forbes needs to get more consistent.

Biggest Question: Can Emmanuel Forbes Earn a Long-Term Future With the Rams

It didn’t come as a huge surprise when the Rams declined Forbes’ fifth-year option. The price would have been too high for Forbes and he hasn’t shown to be worth $12.6 million. That’s especially the case after the Rams just paid Jaylen Watson and extended Trent McDuffie. The idea that Forbes can be this reclamation project has passed. At this point in his career, Forbes is what he is. Still, Forbes can prove himself and earn a future with the Rams even if that isn’t with a large extension. If he can show some consistency, he could always be back on a team-friendly deal.

2026 Outlook/Role

Forbes will no longer be one of the top cornerbacks on the defense, which is a good thing. Less is more is likely the correct approach with Forbes. With the offseason additions at cornerback, he becomes depth behind Jaylen Watson and a rotational player in the secondary..

Chances of Making the Final Roster

A spot on the roster for Forbes isn’t a guarantee. If he’s outplayed in training camp, the Rams could cut him and decide that’s the best path for both sides. That may not be a likely scenario, but it is possible. Realistically, Forbes remains on the roster as a depth piece behind Watson.



Chances: 8/10

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