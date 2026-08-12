As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for the first preseason game on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team relesaed their first depth chart of the year. Teams are required to provide a depth chart the week of their first preseason game. While the Rams won't reveal too much with their initial depth chart, it can be a good look at how the team views certain players.

Rams Offense Depth Chart

Rams Offense Depth Chart | TheRams.com

There shouldn't bee too many surprises here. Stetson Bennett is listed as the QB2 behind Matthew Stafford. Bennett took all of the backup quarterback reps throughout training camp. It has become increasingly clear that the Rams trust Bennett as Stafford's backup. The only question now is whether Bennett will play at all during the preseason.

While CJ Daniels had a stong training camp, he is listed behind Konata Mumpfield in the "X Receiver" spot. The Rams typically list rookies below experienced players on the initial depth chart. That is the case with Daniels and the other rookies on the roster. It's possible that Daniels could move up by the time the regular season arrives.

If there is one thing on the offensive side of the ball to note, it's Jarquez Hunter being buried behind Ronnie Rivers and grouped with Jordan Waters and Dean Connors. If Hunter is going to make the roster, he'll need a very strong preseason. Hunter was a fourth-round pick last year and didn't play on offense as a rookie.

Rams Defense Depth Chart

The depth chart on defense was pretty straightforward. This could get a lot more interesting if Aaron Donald returns. Right now, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Braden Fiske are listed as the starters. If Donald does return, that could push Fiske down the depth chart.

It's also worth noting that Cam Lampkin is listed behind Josh Wallace despite having a strong training camp. Quentin Lake is also listed at safety instead of a third cornerback spot where he was utilized heavily last season. However, that doesn't mean that the Rams aren't planning to use Lake in the slot once again.

Rams Defense Depth Chart | TheRams.com

Rams Special Teams Depth Chart

Rams Special Teams Depth Chart | TheRams.com

The Rams didn't bring in any competition on special teams at kicker and punter. However, after Xavier Smith competed with Kyren Williams at punt returner, it seems he may have that spot locked up. Williams isn't even listed as Smith's backup at that spot. That should bode well for Smith making the final roster as a special teams contributor. Jordan Whittington and Ronnie Rivers are leading the kick return unit.

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