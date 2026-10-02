Rams Rule Out Aaron Donald, Two Other Starters vs. Eagles on Final Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams will be without a handful of starters for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Aaron Donald will be out as he deals with a back injury. Additionally, the Rams will be without Terrance Ferguson and Jaylen Watson.

Donald was a surprise addition to the injury report on Wednesday with what the team is describing as a sore back. He didn’t practice all week and the team has officially ruled him out.

“Just has some soreness there, just working through it,” said McVay. “I think our job as coaches is to put our players in positions to have successful outcomes. He's as tough as it gets, [but] just not feeling good enough.”

McVay noted that Donald didn’t necessarily start to feel discomfort during the Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos, but started to feel some discomfort afterward. Unfortunately, Donald’s back just didn’t respond the way the Rams had hoped.

It’s not a real surprise, but the Rams will also be without Ferguson at tight end and Watson at cornerback. Ferguson has been dealing with a medial ankle sprain this week and Watson dislocated his shoulder against the Broncos and will be out for at least this game. McVay had previously ruled both players out this week. Without Ferguson, rookie Max Klare could see some more action.

Also at tight end, it appears that Colby Parkinson will be questionable for Sunday. Parkinson has been dealing with an AC sprain and hasn’t practiced all week. Parkinson was officially listed as questionable. Another surprise addition to the injury report on Friday was edge rusher Josaiah Stewart. Stewart was listed with a groin injury and is officially questionable as well.

Kam Kinchens (hamstring), Puka Nacua (hip), Josh Wallace (shoulder), and Nate Landman (shoulder) all did not have injury designations on Friday and were full participants. They should be good to go against the Eagles.

On the Eagles' side, they will be without key players on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Marquise Brown have also been ruled out. Defensively, Zack Baun has been ruled out with a concussion.

Other Notes

The Rams released wide receiver and kick returner Xavier Smith on Friday. McVay was appreciative of Smith, but noted that there were situations where he simply needed to make better decisions.. Right now, it appears that wide receiver Alex Bachman will get elevated from the practice squad and take that spot. “Bachman would be the guy in the immediate future that we feel good about,” said McVay.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua looks set to play against the Eagles. Nacua has missed the last two games, but participated in practice this week. “I think physically he's getting in and out of his breaks, looks strong, looks sturdy, looks explosive,” McVay said.

While the Rams cut Xavier Smith on Friday, I would note that Ethan Evans could be on the hot seat as well. Ventrone noted that Smith had been inconsistent before he was cut. “We need to get more consistency from the punter,” said Ventrone. “I think Ethan can do a better job being able to elevate the ball and match hang times and distance at a greater rate.”