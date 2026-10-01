Sean McVay Hints at Bigger Role for Rams Rookie TE Max Klare Against Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams could be thin at the tight end position in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles as Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson manage injuries. Ferguson is set to miss Sunday’s game with a medial ankle sprain and Parkinson is dealing with an AC sprain, leaving his status uncertain.

This season, the Rams lead the NFL with 84 plays on offense out of 13 personnel. It’s the primary identity of the offense. Missing their top two tight ends would throw a wrench in the offense’s ability to operate with the personnel they want.

Against the Eagles in 2025, the Rams didn’t run a single play out of 13 personnel, but a lot has changed since then. It’s possible that the Rams could get back to 11 personnel if they’re thin at tight end, but 13 personnel is such a big part of their offense.

If the Rams do continue to operate out of 13 personnel, it would leave them with Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and Max Klare at tight end with Dan Villari potentially coming off the practice squad. That’s also assuming Parkinson doesn’t play either. While Higbee and Allen are experienced in the offense, the Rams would need rookie Max Klare to step up and play more on offense.

Rams Injuries Could Open Door for Max Klare

In three games, Klare only has six snaps on special teams and has yet to make an appearance on offense. Given the Rams’ current situation at tight end, that could change against the Eagles and it could mean Klare getting more playing time.

“It certainly does,” said head coach Sean McVay. “Obviously, being able to play with multiple tight ends has become a big part of our identity and so it absolutely does.”

The Rams have a history of bringing rookies along slowly and Klare has been no different. With that said, the injuries at the tight end position could force the Rams’ hand. The Rams will likely put Klare in the best positions to succeed, but it may be more of a trial by fire approach if he plays more against the Eagles.

Preseason Success Showed Max Klare’s Potential

Klare was one of the Rams’ standouts during the preseason. The Rams made it a point to get him involved in the offense as he became a reliable target for the quarterbacks. Klare had 12 receptions for 55 yards. The big question is whether or not he’s ready if his number is called given that he hasn’t played in three regular season games.

“I've seen a guy that's maximized a lot of opportunities in practice and done some things on special teams,” said McVay. “He hasn't taken quite as many reps just because of the top four guys for the most part being available. But this week will represent an opportunity for him to be able to get some reps and maybe get some good game-time action for us.”

Max Klare Faces His First Real Test in Rams Offense

With Higbee and Allen already in the fold, it’s unlikely that Klare becomes the top option at the tight end position in the passing game. While Higbee may not be the player that he once was, he’s still the most familiar with the offense and has been reliable. Where the Rams will need him the most is as a blocker, and that’s where Klare has likely spent the most time developing early in his career. That tends to be the biggest transition for tight ends as they go from the college level to the NFL. The physicality of the position is so much different.

With the injuries at the tight end position, Sunday could be a big opportunity for Klare. He doesn’t need to try to do too much, but simply needs to show that he has an understanding of the offense and can execute in his role. The Rams have made heavier tight end sets a big part of their offensive identity, and Klare will be important to keeping that an option as Ferguson and Parkinson manage injuries.

Because of the depth at the tight end position, the Rams have been able to remain patient with Klare’s development. However, if the Rams want to keep their offensive identity against the Eagles, Klare could go from not playing on offense at all to having a bigger role. Based on what McVay said on Wednesday, it appears that Klare could see an increased role if the Rams are short at tight end against the Eagles.

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