Rams Get Concerning Puka Nacua Injury Update Before Giants Game

Wide receiver Puka Nacua was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday for the Los Angeles Rams. As the Rams get ready for their Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants, Nacua will officially be listed as questionable with what head coach Sean McVay has described as a groin injury.

“He's got a little bit of soreness in that groin,” said McVay. “Whether or not he plays is to be determined and so we'll see how he's feeling, but he won't practice today.”

Rams Injury Report | Rams Media

In the later stages of the preseason, Nacua managed a psoas injury that held him out for a few weeks. However, according to McVay, this is a separate issue. McVay noted that the Rams were simply being smart with Nacua as a skill player.

“He felt good but didn't feel totally like himself,” McVay said. “His ability to be able to open up and really hit full speed wasn't 100 percent so he had some soreness in there and so that's why we've been smart with him the last couple days.”

If Nacua is forced to miss the game, his backup, Jordan Whittington, is doubtful with a quad injury. Coming into the season, there were some questions about the Rams’ wide receiver depth. That depth could be put to the test on Monday night if they are without Nacua and Whittington. That would leave the Rams with Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith, CJ Daniels, and Tutu Atwell as the wide receiver options behind Davante Adams.

With that said, when the Rams have been short-handed at wide receiver, it has resulted in some of their most efficient offensive performances. Without Nacua last season against the Jaguars, the Rams resorted to 12 and 13 personnel and scored 35 points. If the Rams are short-handed at wide receiver, it could force McVay to lean into 13 personnel and make the tight ends a focal point of the offense.

On defense, the Rams will be without Kam Kinchens as he manages a hamstring injury. Kinchens has not practiced this week and will be out for Monday’s game. His absence could force the Rams to play Quentin Lake as the deep safety more than usual and rely on Jaylen McCollough.

Additionally, after showing up on the injury report this week, linebacker Omar Speights was a full participant while Kam Curl and Nate Landman were limited. McVay did say earlier this week that they expect Landman to be good for the game and he didn't have a game status designation on Saturday, which assumes that he'll play.

From the Giants' side, only cornerback Tae Bank and linebacker Micah McFadden were on Saturday's injury report and were listed as questionable. While right tackle Andrew Thomas was limited, he was not given a game status designation. Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, guard Francis Mauigoa, and cornerback Greg Newsome were full participants.

With an extra day to rest and recover, the Rams will hope Nacua is good to go for Monday night’s game against the Giants. At 0-1 and facing an 0-2 start to the season, the Rams would obviously prefer to have their best offensive playmaker available.

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