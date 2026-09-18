Rams Injury Report: Several Defenders Dealing With Injuries Ahead of Week 2

The first injury report for the Los Angeles Rams has been released prior to their Week 2 matchup on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. Safety Kam Curl was limited with an ankle injury while linebackers Omar Speights (hip) and Nate Landman (shoulder) were also limited. The only Rams players to not practice were Kam Kinchens and Davante Adams. Kinchens was held out with a hamstring injury while Adams had a veteran rest day.

Rams-Giants Week 2 Injury Report | Rams Media

Kinchens will be one player to keep an eye on over the next few days. He was the only player to not practice on Thursday that wasn’t also being rested. Kinchens also injured his hamstring in the loss to the 49ers. On Wednesday during the Coach McVay Show, head coach Sean McVay mentioned Kinchens’ injury for the first time, and it was something they would be monitoring throughout the week. If the Rams are without Kinchens, it may limit how they can use Quentin Lake and could mean more Jaylen McCollough.

Additionally, Curl and Landman both left the 49ers’ game in the second half with injuries. McVay noted on Monday that Curl was good, but had some ankle soreness. The Rams’ head coach also mentioned that Landman was dealing with his shoulder and thumb, but that they expect him to be ready to go.

While Landman appears to be in good shape, Speights will be one to watch throughout the week. Speights had a hip pointer against the 49ers and has been doing well, according to McVay. “He's got some swelling there, but we'll manage him throughout the week,” said McVay. “He’s feeling better than what we had anticipated.”

When Speights left last week’s game, the Rams relied more on Shaun Dolac in his place. The Rams certainly prefer Speights in that spot, but Dolac stepped in well. If Speights is forced to miss time, it is likely that the Rams turn to Dolac.

On the Giants’ side, cornerback Tae Banks (calf), defensive end Chauncey Golston (neck), right guard Francis Mauigoa (shoulder), linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), cornerback Greg Newsome (rib), and left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) were all listed as limited. Only cornerback Paulson Adebo did not practice with a knee injury.

The Rams will pay close attention to the status of Mauigoa and Thomas closer to the game. If the Giants are managing injuries on the offensive line, it could make things difficult for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

On Thursday, the Rams also officially placed Myles Garrett on injured reserve via the NFL transaction wire. Overall, the Rams appear to be in good shape from a health standpoint heading into Week 2. Kinchens and Speights will be the names to monitor closely over the next few days. The Rams will practice Friday and Saturday before Monday night’s game.

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