5 Keys to Victory for Rams Against Giants on Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants following their Week 1 loss. In a season with Super Bowl expectations, the Rams can’t afford to fall to 0-2. While many would have marked this game as a win before the season, the Giants looked good in their Week 1 win against the Dallas Cowboys. If the Rams are going to avoid an 0-2 start, they’ll need a much cleaner performance than they had in Australia. Here are five keys to victory for the Rams in Week 2.

Stay Disciplined Against the Run

The Rams’ defense struggled to stop the run against the San Francisco 49ers as they were consistently gashed. After spending an offseason focusing on stopping the run, the Rams allowed a 71.4 rushing success rate against the 49ers. It simply was not up to the standard that the Rams’ defense set last season.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, Cam Skattebo had 18 carries for 81 yards while quarterback Jaxson Dart added 11 carries for 54 yards of his own. The Giants did some creative things in the run game, which then allowed them to hit play-action passes over the top in the middle of the field. If the Rams are going to make things difficult for the Giants’ offense, they have to be disciplined in the run game and get Dart into obvious passing situations.

This is an EX of what the Giants run game did to DAL (& can do in future games if things go according to script). This play action after 3-of-4 plays to start the drive were runs of 5, 7, 7. Watch how the DAL linebackers cheat up to stop the run leaving the void for Dart/Nabers pic.twitter.com/xMdf7EGXKr — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) September 14, 2026

Find an Early Rhythm on Offense

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said it best after the game against the 49ers when he noted that the offense had only two good drives the entire game. Stafford and head coach Sean McVay both talked about the lack of communication and guys not being on the same page. If the Rams are going to beat the Giants, they have to find an early rhythm on offense.

“The lack of efficiency and effectiveness in the pass game prevented us from getting any continuity. We weren't able to sustain drives,” said McVay on Monday. “We weren't efficient on the conversion downs. There are a lot of things that we could really go through there, but the big area of focus improvement will be in regard to the pass game and some of the different things that we can do collectively.”

There simply seemed to be a disconnect in the passing game, and the Rams weren’t able to get anything going on that side of the ball. It won’t be easy against the Giants’ cornerbacks, who allowed 5.4 yards per target against the Dallas Cowboys and just three completions 10 yards down the field. The Rams need to be content taking the easy plays and getting into a rhythm on offense.

Get Creative With the Pass Rush

On Thursday, the Rams officially placed Myles Garrett on injured reserve. With Garrett not at 100 percent, the Rams’ defense struggled to get much of a pass rush and affect the 49ers’ passing game. It’s possible that the Giants come out with a similar game plan, relying on short passes.

Out of Dart’s 34 passing attempts, 17 of them came under 10 yards against the Cowboys. Dart was a perfect 17-for-17 on such throws. Against four or fewer pass rushers, Dart was pressured just twice and went 17-for-19. Chris Shula and the Rams’ defense need to find a way to get to Dart and make him uncomfortable. It's possible that Aaron Donald makes his debut, which should help.

Keep Matthew Stafford Clean

Against the 49ers, Stafford completed just 4-of-11 passes when under pressure. One of the Giants’ biggest strengths is their defensive line and ability to affect the quarterback. Last week, Dak Prescott was 3-for-11 for 25 yards and an interception under pressure.

“Whether you're talking about Thibodeaux, obviously, Burns and Abdul Carter, you feel their presence,” said McVay on Thursday.

The Giants created a 33.3 percent pressure rate against the Cowboys and had six different players record at least one pressure. Burns wasn’t even the biggest threat as he had just one pressure via PFF in Week 1. If the Rams’ passing game is going to be successful, the offensive line needs to keep Stafford clean.

Win on Third Down

In Week 1, the Rams went 2-for-9 on third down. They were a combined 3-for-12 on third and fourth downs. For the Rams to bounce back in Week 2, they need to be better on the conversion downs and sustain drives on offense. Last week against the Cowboys, the Giants allowed eight conversions on 11 third-down tries.

That also applies on the defensive side of the ball. The Giants went 9-for-11 on third down last week, while the Rams allowed the 49ers to convert 7-of-12 third-down attempts. It will be important for the Rams to win in the run game early to force third-and-long situations and get off the field.

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