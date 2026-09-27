Sunday Morning Rams Notebook: New Injury Details Emerge on Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua

Through the first few weeks of the season, the Los Angeles Rams have been managing injuries to two of their star players. Following the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, edge rusher Myles Garrett was placed on injured reserve. On Sunday, wide receiver Puka Nacua is set to miss his second consecutive game.

Since Garrett was placed on injured reserve, there hasn’t been a clear timeline on when he could return. Additionally, the Rams have been vague about Nacua’s injury as he is set to miss two games as the team errs on the side of caution. On Sunday morning, the Rams got updates on Garrett and Nacua.

Rams Get Clarity on Myles Garrett’s Return Timeline

Since Garrett was placed on injured reserve, there hasn't been a clear timeline for his return. While Garrett must remain out at minimum for four weeks, there is potential that he could miss more time.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Garrett has been given approximately a six-week timeline for his return as he recovers from knee surgery. Rapoport reported that Garrett is determined to beat the timeline, but the Rams are going to remain cautious. The Rams hope that the arthroscopic knee surgery relieves discomfort and eliminates swelling.

The four-week timeline for Garrett’s return would have put him back ahead of the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. However, if the six-week timeline is correct, he would also miss the following games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. That would put him back ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Head coach Sean McVay was reluctant to put a timeline on Garrett’s return after he was placed on injured reserve.

“I'm reluctant to put a timeline on it. We've talked about it. We know that he's going to miss those four weeks at a minimum and we're not going to rush him back,” said McVay. “We want to make sure that he's feeling good, he's able to get out on the practice field, do all the things that are necessary for him to perform at a level that he’s been accustomed to.”

Until Garrett returns, the Rams will hope Josaiah Stewart, Byron Young, Wesley Bailey, and Desjuan Johnson can continue to hold down the fort. Stewart has played well to start the season while Bailey got his first career sack against the Giants in Week 2.

New Details Emerge About Puka Nacua’s Injury

It shouldn’t come as a surprise at this point, but the Rams and McVay have remained coy about Nacua’s injury. Late in training camp, Nacua was managing a psoas injury. However, McVay has said that this injury and the psoas injury were separate.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Nacua’s groin injury has affected his explosiveness. While he can play, he has not felt like he can play with the same explosiveness he has had in the past.

“The Rams still view it as a short-term injury and think Nacua will be back sooner rather than later,” reported Schefter. “The organization does not believe surgery is necessary, but it's also not entirely off the table if Nacua doesn't show signs of improvement.”

McVay noted on Friday that the team does expect to get Nacua back next week. “If he doesn't go this week, the expectations are, unless there's a setback, that he'll be good for next week,” said McVay.

If Nacua returns next week, it ensures he is back for what will be an important game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams were able to get by without Nacua on Monday night against the Giants, but as they enter a grueling section of their schedule, they will certainly prefer to have him available.

Rams Hope to Get Healthy Ahead of Crucial Stretch

A four- to six-week timeline always remained the most realistic for Garret. While there is always the possibility that he could return after four weeks, the Rams have erred on the side of caution all summer with him and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

As mentioned, Stewart, Young, and Bailey have all stepped up in Garrett’s absence. The Rams also got Aaron Donald back last week as he made his season debut. It would obviously be preferred to have Garrett available, but the Rams will hope he is back for November and December football when the games ramp up.

The Rams showed that they can manage without Nacua last week as they leaned on Davante Adams and 13 personnel. Adams had eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson had a breakout performance with six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Again, the Rams would certainly prefer to have Nacua available because of what he provides to the offense. However, McVay has shown the ability to adjust without him and that’s what they did last week. It might be more complicated on Sunday night against the Broncos, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar game plan.

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