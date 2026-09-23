Rams’ Initial Week 3 Injury Report Features Several Key Pass Catchers

The Los Angeles Rams released their initial injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Heading into the week, the Rams were already going to be monitoring Puka Nacua, but tight ends Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson were additions to the injury report on Wednesday.

Rams Week 3 Injury Report | Rams Media

Parkinson didn’t participate due to a knee injury while Ferguson was listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury. In the absence of Nacua on Monday night, Ferguson stepped up in a big way, showing he can be a featured part of the offense. The second-year tight end had a career-high six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. Parkinson also had a big role against the New York Giants as the Rams featured more 13 personnel packages.

Both Parkinson and Ferguson were surprise additions to the injury report on Wednesday. Head coach Sean McVay didn’t mention either as dealing with injuries after the game or during his media availability on Tuesday.Another surprise addition was left tackle Alaric Jackson, who was limited with a knee injury. Jackson missed one day of practice last week for a scheduled rest day, but this does not appear to have been that.

The Rams didn’t have a full practice on Wednesday as they only had a jog-through according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. However, the injuries to Parkinson and Ferguson will certainly be worth monitoring throughout the week.

Head coach Sean McVay did provide an update on Nacua. Nacua did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough along with wide receiver Jordan Whittington. McVay reiterated what he said on Tuesday, saying that he was unsure whether Nacua would play against the Broncos, but the team wasn’t concerned about it being a long-term injury. McVay also said Nacua didn’t have a hernia, but the Rams are erring on the side of caution.

"Usually time is the best thing that allows that thing to heal,” said McVay. “And then once you get to a certain point, then I think you feel pretty good moving forward."

Sean McVay said Puka Nacua does NOT have a hernia, but the Rams are erring on the side of caution with the injury.



"Usually time is the best thing that allows that thing to heal. And then once you get to a certain point, then I think you feel pretty good moving forward." — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) September 23, 2026

Nate Landman and Kam Kinchens remained on the injury report this week. Landman played through injury against the Giants while Kinchens was inactive as he manages a hamstring injury.

On the Broncos' side, running backs J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey wre both limited along with wide receiver Marvin Mims jr. Rookie running back Jonah Coleman didn't pracitce with an ankle injury that appears to be a sprain.

With the Rams coming off of a short week, they will have less time to prepare and recover than they normally would. While Wednesday provides some information on which players could be available, Thursday and Friday will give more clarity, especially with a player like Nacua. The Rams will need to be as healthy as possible for Sunday night’s game against a good Broncos team.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.