Rams Player Grades: Running Game Leads the Way in Week 7 Win Over Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams got one of their most complete wins of the season, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 35-21. It was a team effort led by the running game and a strong defensive performance. Here are this week’s position grades based on their performance against the Raiders.

Matthew Stafford: B+

Matthew Stafford was very efficient against the Raiders. He didn’t need to do anything special and played within the offense. That’s exactly what was needed from him on Sunday. Stafford had a passing success rate of 63.3 percent, which led the NFL in Week 7. While the Rams’ quarterback still isn’t pushing the ball down the field, he finished with three touchdowns and became the franchise leader in touchdown passes.

PFF Grade: 69.2

Running Backs: A-

The engine of the Rams’ offense on Sunday against the Raiders was the running game. They rushed 33 times for 192 yards and had a touchdown. Blake Corum and Kyren Williams became the first Rams running back duo since Marshall Faulk and Trung Candidate in 2001 to each have 90 rushing yards in the same game. Williams did have a fumble, which continues to be an issue. However, outside of the fumble, Williams and Corum were fantastic.

Blake Corum PFF Grade: 83.6

Kyren Williams PFF Grade: 70.4

Wide Receivers: B

There continues to be a significant drop-off at wide receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. With Adams out, Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell rotated as the second wide receiver. Mumpfield had one catch for 15 yards while Atwell had nothing. If the Rams make a trade at the deadline, it needs to be for a wide receiver.

Puka Nacua PFF Grade: 86.7

Konata Mumpfield PFF Grade: 61.7

Tight Ends: B+

With the Rams missing Adams, they leaned on the tight ends in the passing game. Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, and Tyler Higbee combined for 12 receptions. Parkinson did have a pass go off of his hands that resulted in an interception. However, Allen had two touchdowns in the red zone.

Colby Parkinson PFF Grade: 65.6

Davis Allen PFF Grade: 63.2

Tyler Higbee PFF Grade: 59.4

Offensive Line: A+

The offensive line was very good against the Raiders. The success that Corum and Williams had in the running game was a testament to the offensive line winning in the trenches. Stafford was also kept clean. With Alaric Jackson back in the lineup, the offensive line played much closer to what we’re accustomed to seeing from that group.

Warren McClendon PFF Grade: 75.2

Coleman Shelton PFF Grade: 69.8

Alaric Jackson PFF Grade: 67.8

Steve Avila PFF Grade: 66.8

Kevin Dotson PFF Grade: 65.4

Defensive Line: B+

Without Kobie Turner, the defensive line played well. While Kirk Cousins had time, the Rams still sacked him twice.Ty Hamilton had one of the best games of his career and made his presence felt against the run. The Rams had a 26.7 percent stuff rate on defense, which was the fourth-highest in the NFL. Aaron Donald still doesn’t have a sack, but his pressure on the two-point conversion led to a bad throw. This group stepped up despite being short-handed.

Ty Hamilton PFF Grade: 76.2

Wesley Bailey PFF Grade: 74.7

Aaron Donald PFF Grade: 71.9

Ty Davis PFF Grade: 69.1

Byron Young PFF Grade: 67.9

Braden Fiske PFF Grade: 64.0

Larrell Murchison PFF Grade: 61.9

Josaiah Stewart PFF Grade: 60.0

Linebackers: A

Despite not having Nate Landman, the Rams’ linebackers had their best game of the season. Omar Speights was great in a full-time role, and Shaun Dolac filled in nicely. Speights did have two missed tackles, but also had two tackles for loss. Dolac was almost perfect alongside Speights and there’s an argument that he deserves a more extended look.

Shaun Dolac PFF Grade: 84.3

Omar Speights PFF Grade: 82.6

Secondary: A-

Jaylen Watson allowed two catches on 10 targets and has settled in nicely in the Rams’ defense. If he can stay healthy, Watson and McDuffie are a great cornerback duo. It’s going to be very difficult to throw against this Rams team. Josh Wallace filled in nicely again, and Emmanuel Forbes had a key pass breakup on fourth down. Where the Rams have struggled is at safety and with their tackling angles. Jaylen McCollough was credited with three missed tackles on Sunday.

Jaylen Watson PFF Grade: 90.5

Josh Wallace PFF Grade: 78.5

Kam Kinchens PFF Grade: 70.1

Emmanuel Forbes PFF Grade: 67.4

Quentin Lake PFF Grade: 51.6

Kam Curl PFF Grade: 50.9

Jaylen McCollough PFF Grade: 29.8

Special Teams: D

Brandon McManus made his debut for the Rams on Sunday, but wasn’t tested. He went a perfect 5-for-5 on extra points. The Rams also recovered a crucial onside kick to put the game away. However, the kickoff coverage unit remains a liability. Each of the first two kickoff returns went over 35 yards. It’s simply not good enough.

Ethan Evans PFF Grade: 65.7

Brandon McManus PFF Grade: 65.3

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