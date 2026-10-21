Rams Expected to Explore Wide Receiver Trade, and One Target Makes Too Much Sense

The Los Angeles Rams may be 2-4, but don’t expect them to wave the white flag anytime soon. With wide receiver Davante Adams going on injured reserve, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Rams will at least explore the possibility of trading for a replacement.

“My understanding is that they will at least explore the possibility of trading for a wide receiver in the wake of the Davante Adams injury,” said Graziano. “Even with a 2-4 record, four games out of first place in their division, Adams out at least six weeks and Garrett likely out another two or three weeks at least, this is a Rams team that had the highest of hopes for 2026 and still believes it can play well enough to salvage this season.”

While the Rams may be sitting at 2-4, it’s not surprising that general manager Les Snead is at least expected to make calls. Back in 2019, the Rams were 3-3 when they traded for Austin Corbett and Jalen Ramsey. They finished the season 9-7 and missed the postseason.

Les Snead Has Never Been Afraid to Make a Move

When the Rams were 3-3 in 2022, they made calls on Christian McCaffrey and Brian Burns. Had the Rams not traded away a fourth-round pick for Sony Michel the year prior, they may have landed McCaffrey. At that point, the Carolina Panthers weren’t interested in trading Burns.

A few weeks ago, the Philadelphia Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman traded Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens in order to acquire an extra second-round pick in 2028. The Rams are 2-4, but Les Snead has never taken that approach when the season may appear lost. If anything, that’s when he’s tried to improve the roster the most.

The question becomes, which wide receiver would the Rams be targeting in this situation? Graziano brought up the idea of a player swap and whether they could trade Stetson Bennett. Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken was Bennett’s former offensive coordinator at Georgia. Trading Bennett would also allow the Rams to make Ty Simpson the backup. Additionally, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could be on the trade block.

However, the Browns already have a plethora of quarterbacks with Shedeur Sanders and Taylen Green. Dillon Gabriel is also on injured reserve. Additionally, Jeudy’s contract isn’t very attractive.Jeudy would be cheap this year, but his cap hit goes up to $13.5 million next year. If any team were to cut him, they would take on $25.4 million in dead money because Jeudy has four void years at the end of his deal.

It’s possible the Rams could trade for Brian Thomas Jr., but his asking price may be too high. Thomas has more receiving yards in his career than Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison just went for a second-round pick, and that’s likely where Thomas’ asking price would start.

Given that the Rams are 2-4, it would seem ill-advised to give up their 2027 second-round pick. If they were to do that, the Rams wouldn’t draft until the fourth round. For a team that needs some quality depth and a cheap replacement, that price may be too high.

Josh Downs Could Be the Answer to the Rams' Receiver Problem

There is a wide receiver who does make a lot of sense if the Rams are exploring that position. The Indianapolis Colts just fired general manager Chris Ballard. With a new regime set to come in and wide receiver Josh Downs entering the final year of his rookie contract, he makes a lot of sense as a potential fit.

4 clips of the Colts in 12 personnel in 2025 with Josh Downs and Alec Pierce as the 2 WRs on the field.



Can see the "slot" formations (two WRs on the same side of the field) that they created on most of these plays. It's a classic play action shot play formation that also gets… pic.twitter.com/UAAUfumgSl — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) July 7, 2026

Downs hasn’t been heavily involved in the Colts’ offense in 2026, but he had over 750 yards in each of his first two seasons. He had 800 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. However, his lack of size at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, along with poor quarterback play, has contributed to injuries and inconsistent usage.

With that said, the talent is very clearly there, and he fills a void in the Rams’ offense. Without Adams for the next two months, the Rams are missing a wide receiver who can win against man coverage. Adams led Rams receivers with a 50 percent targeted success rate against man coverage this season. While Puka Nacua has improved against man coverage, Adams has been that guy for the Rams. He had a 70.1 percent success rate against man coverage last season.

Average Separation vs. Man | Fantasy Points Data

In 2025, Downs had a 75.3 percent success rate against man, which was in the 82nd percentile among wide receivers. Additionally, his 82.4 percent success rate against press was in the 96th percentile.

Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports and founder of Reception Perception, specializing in charting wide receivers and understanding their impact beyond the box score, did a profile on Downs this offseason.

“Downs’ route success rate chart shows a player who can win at all three levels but is naturally best at layup routes close to the line of scrimmage. His success rates on slants, curls and flats are outstanding. His work on digs, posts and outs is solid to good,” wrote Harmon. “Beyond route running, Downs is a strong performer in other areas that it takes to be a great receiver. He once again demonstrated that he has firm hands at all levels of the field. He didn’t drop a pass across his entire sample and caught four of five contested targets.”

Harmon also noted that it’s obvious that Downs is a good football player, and even if he can’t make it work in an expanded role, it’s at least worth a try. His profile is similar to that of Travis Hunter and Jaylin Noel as well as Jayden Reed and Tyler Lockett.

Josh Downs Success By Route | Matt Harmon/Reception Perception

Downs Brings Something the Rams Have Been Missing

What the Rams lack on offense is speed. As much as some may want to say that Tutu Atwell just needs a chance, he’s ‘just needed a chance’ for six years. At some point, the situation simply is what it is. Downs can win deep, but that’s not his specialty. The Rams need a player who can replace Mumpfield, create after the catch and find the soft spot in zones on key downs. This is where Downs excels.

Downs primarily operates out of the slot, which would give the Rams an upgrade over Mumpfield in that role. Downs is everything that the Rams have wanted Atwell to be, but actually has the production. Despite only having 24 receptions, Downs has 13 impact plays via Sumer Sports.

While Downs isn’t primarily a deep threat, he brings 4.4 speed, which is enough to create explosive plays. The Rams don’t have a wide receiver who can do that outside of Nacua. Just as important, he’s a reliable target. Downs had 0.165 first downs per route run on third and fourth down last year. That ranked fourth in the NFL behind only Nacua, Keenan Allen, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. While blocking may not be his specialty, he’s always been a willing blocker in the run game.

Right now, the Rams need a player with Downs’ ability to create explosive plays. Their offense feels constricted because teams are daring them to win over the top, and they can’t do it. The Rams are facing the second-most heavy boxes, but are 19th in deep throw rate. Matthew Stafford has a 26.9 percent success rate on deep throws, which ranks 27th.

Watch Josh Downs slot left here. 3rd down in the red zone, Chiefs rush 7 and man up behind. Solution: run quick hitters and get open fast. Downs COOKS Sneed off the line, and a better ball from Jones makes this a TD. #49ers pic.twitter.com/31xTOk9vJn — Brady Grustas (@GrustasBrady) October 21, 2026

Another benefit of Downs is his experience returning punts, a role the Colts used him in situationally during his first three seasons. The Rams don’t have a dynamic threat there and are relying on Alex Bachman. That would be a spot that Downs could slide into as well.

Downs isn’t going to be a WR1 in an offense, but he can slide into a WR2 role and that’s what the Rams need. He also isn’t a direct replacement for Adams. However, unlike Thomas Jr., Downs won’t cost a second-round pick. In all likelihood, the Colts may part ways with Downs for the equivalent of a fourth or fifth-round pick. That’s more affordable given the Rams’ draft capital. He gives the Rams a reliable target at wide receiver without having to make a blockbuster trade.

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