Rams Should Explore Stetson Bennett Trade as Quarterback Injuries Pile Up Around NFL

If there is one position where the Los Angeles Rams have some depth, it’s at quarterback. While that depth may be mostly unproven in Stetson Bennett and Ty Simpson, the Rams held somewhat of a backup quarterback competition and neither player really separated themselves significantly.

Through the first two games, Bennett has been listed as the backup with Simpson as the emergency third-string quarterback. However, the Rams’ comfort level with Bennett is much higher given his overall experience in the offense compared to Simpson.

To start the NFL season, several teams have suffered injuries at the quarterback position. On Monday Night Football, the New York Giants likely lost Jaxson Dart for the season. The day before, the Chicago Bears learned they could potentially be without Caleb Williams for a short period of time. Additionally, the Washington Commanders will miss Jayden Daniels for a few weeks as he deals with a dislocated elbow.

That doesn’t mention that the Bears could also be without backup Tyson Bagent due to a concussion, while Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is also managing a concussion.Given the Rams have some depth at quarterback, it’s worth wondering whether they should consider trading Bennett to a team like the Giants.

Why Stetson Bennett Could Make Sense for the Giants

Using the Giants as an example, given they are the only team with a long-term injury at the position, acquiring Bennett could make some sense. While the Giants had oriented their game plan around Dart and his skillset, Winston also didn’t look good against the Rams.

Winston finished 11-for-27 for 111 yards on Monday night. His 40.7 completion percentage was the lowest for a game in which he threw more than 15 passes in his career. Winston’s 37.7 passer rating was also his lowest in a game since 2021 and the second-lowest of his career.

The Giants will hope that a game plan around Winston provides better results. However, while Winston is experienced, he’s also 2-7 in his last nine starts, including 0-2 last year with the Giants. He’s thrown 14 touchdowns to 14 interceptions during that time. In seven starts in 2024, Winston’s -.04 EPA per play ranked 27th out of 32 qualifying quarterbacks.

Trading for Bennett may not be an exciting move, but he’s younger than Winston and does provide some athletic upside similar to Dart. He may not be as athletic as Dart, but he can create with his legs, which is something that Winston can’t do at this point in his career.

Options the Giants must explore:



- Derek Carr

- Jimmy G

- JJ McCarthy

- Dillon Gabriel

- Stetson Bennett



Must explore these options at quarterback. Are they great? No. But they may make you competitive. — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) September 22, 2026

Stetson Bennett’s Future With Rams Is Uncertain

The Rams will have a decision to make with Bennett this offseason. This season is the final year of Bennett’s rookie contract before he becomes a restricted free agent. Due to Bennett taking a year off, he only has three accrued seasons in the NFL.

Even if the Rams bring Bennett back on an original-round tender, it would cost over $3.5 million to bring him back. That’s more than they paid Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the 2025 season.

I know #Rams fans are already volunteering Stetson Bennett to be traded to the #Giants but I’m here to tell you that makes zero sense. Bennett is the long term backup thats how they viewed him when they drafted him. — JAKE OLIVER ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) September 22, 2026

When the Rams drafted Bennett, it’s possible they saw him as a long-term backup. However, through three years, Bennett has yet to play significant snaps outside of the preseason. When the Rams had an opportunity to play Bennett at the end of 2024, they started Garoppolo in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Bennett certainly provides some value because of his experience in the system, but it’s worth wondering how much that experience is worth. The Rams drafted Simpson with the 13th overall pick and he impressed in his preseason reps. Trading Bennett would allow the Rams to properly make Simpson the backup behind Matthew Stafford.

The Rams tend to value experience, which is a large reason why Bennett has been Stafford’s backup through two weeks. Having Bennett as Stafford’s backup certainly isn’t hampering Simpson’s development by any means. However, as the 13th overall pick, it would be nice to see Simpson as the backup rather than the emergency QB3. If the Rams wanted a more experienced backup, they could always try to bring back Garoppolo for the rest of the year.

What Could Rams Get in a Stetson Bennett Trade?

It is worth wondering what the Rams could get in a trade for Bennett. As mentioned, he hasn’t played outside the preseason. He’s largely an unknown, and teams aren’t going to give up a Day 2 draft pick. At most, the Rams could get a Day 3 pick swap or future Day 3 pick in return. Prior to roster cuts, the Rams got a 2028 seventh-round pick for tight end Mark Redman.

With that said, the Rams may see having Bennett and his experience, even if it is only for this year, as more valuable than a late-Day 3 draft pick or pick swap. Still, given some of the needs at the quarterback position around the league, it is something to consider if it is an option.

The Rams didn’t draft Simpson 13th overall for him to sit behind Bennett indefinitely. If the Rams are expecting Stafford to play a few more years, it’s unlikely that Bennett is still in their plans as the long-term backup. Simpson is the future. The Rams don’t need to force a Bennett trade, but with quarterback injuries piling up around the league, it may be worth finding out what the market looks like.