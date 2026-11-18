The Los Angeles Rams have struggled with the injury bug all season and now will be managing injuries to the offensive line. On Monday night, the team announced that center Coleman Shelton would be out 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury and backup Dylan McMahon would be placed on injured reserve.

While the Rams have been managing injuries throughout the year, they have remained relatively healthy on the offensive line. With that said, the Rams already used a return designation on Justin Dedich to start the season.

Prior to the season, the Rams placed two key depth players on the offensive line on injured reserve. Justin Dedich injured his hand in a fireworks accident and Keagen Trost hurt his hamstring in the preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

When the Rams were without Alaric Jackson in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, the team took Trost off of injured reserve and added him to the active roster. However, despite some of their injuries, they have avoided doing the same with Dedich. With the added injuries to the interior of the offensive line, there has been some speculation that the Rams may look to bring Dedich to the active roster.

Injured Reserve Decisions Have Left the Rams With Little Flexibility

However, as the Rams enter the bye week, they are currently running out of potential injured reserve return designations. Teams are only allowed eight during the regular season and the Rams have already used half of those.

The Rams have used return designations on Keagen Trost, Myles Garrett, Terrance Ferguson, and Ronnie Rivers. They are projected to use return designations on Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, and Kobie Turner as well.

That would put the Rams at seven return designations used.

With that said, the Rams already previously used a return designation on Justin Dedich to start the season. Dedich was placed on injured reserve during roster cutdowns. Had Dedich been placed on regular injured reserve, he would have been done for the season without having the option to bring him back.

By using a return designation on Dedich, the Rams had the option to bring him back during the season once he got healthy. However, they also used one of their return designations. That would mean that the Rams are already out of IR return designations as they head into the back half of the season.

Why Bringing Back Justin Dedich Makes Sense

At this point, one potential reason Dedich hasn't returned to the roster is the lack of available roster spots. With Shelton hurt and McMahon on injured reserve, the Rams could use some interior depth even if they stick with Bill Murray. It makes sense at this point to bring Dedich up to the active roster.

That’s also likely a reason why the Rams haven’t placed Shelton on injured reserve. He is set to be out 4-6 weeks, but if they were to place him on injured reserve, he would be done for the season.

The Rams already activated Terrance Ferguson's 21-day practice window. If he were to not be brought back after those 21 days, that would still count as a lost designation. As it stands, the Rams would need to decide if they prefer another return designation or if it’s worth bringing back Adams, Turner, and Nacua.

It’s also why designating Ronnie Rivers off of injured reserve was so significant.The Rams used a return slot on their third-string running back who primarily plays special teams. That’s a role they likely could have replaced with Jordan Waters or another available running back on another team’s practice squad.

With the Rams now dealing with injuries to both Coleman Shelton and Dylan McMahon, bringing back Dedich should be a priority. The Rams used a return designation on Dedich before the season specifically to keep that option available. Now that the offensive line depth is being tested, it makes little sense to continue leaving him on injured reserve if he's healthy enough to contribute.

The Rams have been forced to make difficult roster decisions throughout the season because of injuries. However, those decisions are now beginning to catch up with them. With seven games remaining and several key players still working their way back from injuries, the Rams have left themselves with little flexibility.

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