The Los Angeles Rams have been hit hard by the injury bug all season. While they have experienced injuries in the secondary, on the defensive line, at tight end, and wide receiver, they have mostly avoided injuries to the offensive line.

There is no doubt that the 2022 season was bad, but a lot of that was because of the constant game of musical chairs that the Rams played on the offensive line. The only position that the Rams stayed healthy was at right tackle with Rob Havenstein.

Once injuries hit the offensive line, things can begin to unravel and snowball. Through the first 10 games, the Rams have only had two games in which they didn't start their preferred five offensive linemen. The first game was Week 6 and that was because Alaric Jackson served a suspension. Last week, the Rams were without Steve Avila, who was managing a hamstring injury.

There are ways for an offense to scheme around injuries at the wide receiver or other positions. As seen last week, the Rams simply moved to 20 personnel and used both their running backs in the passing game. In combination with 13 personnel, the Rams were able to get by and come away with a 34-6 win.

It’s a lot more difficult to scheme around the offensive line. While the Rams are healthy at the tackle position, Coleman Shelton is set to miss 4-6 weeks. Avila also missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury and his status could be in jeopardy against the Green Bay Packers.

Why Coleman Shelton Is So Important to the Rams Offense

Shelton may not be an elite center in the NFL, but he’s extremely valuable to the offense because of his ability to set protections. Early in training camp, Kevin Dotson said that the offensive line sees Shelton as QB2.

"He's literally QB2 in our minds," offensive lineman Kevin Dotson said. "When it comes to play calling and stuff like that, whatever he says goes. I don't care if he tells me to do a backflip and go right, I'm gonna do a backflip and go right because he's put that work in. He's put in that dedication and watching the tape, being in there with the quarterbacks to know what the quarterbacks are thinking, what (Stafford) wants this week.”

The Rams won’t just be down to their backup center. After Shelton got hurt against the Cardinals, Dylan McMahon got hurt 10 plays later. McMahon was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Due to the injuries along the offensive line, the Rams had to put Beaux Limmer at center, despite having played him solely at guard over the last two years. The Rams then put Bill Murray at left guard. With all the injuries and changes, the Rams were down to their third-string center and third-string left guard.

Limmer does have experience at center. Back in 2024, Limmer filled in at center for Jonah Jackson while he was hurt. Limmer filled in admirably, but ranked 29th out of 35 qualifying centers via PFF. His 97.7 pass-blocking efficiency ranked 26th. Additionally, in the NFC Divisional Round against the Philadelphia Eagles, Limmer had back-to-back mistakes in protection that led to the Rams losing on the final drive.

Just the absolute worst time to have protection botches with the season on the line.



On both plays, Jalen Carter feigns like he's on a DL twist, so center Beaux Limmer's eyes look for a defender twisting towards him. But Carter works back (crazy agility from the big man). pic.twitter.com/kMTeeQdrUW — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 20, 2025

It was because of that experience that the Rams brought back Shelton that offseason. Again, Shelton has his limitations and deficiencies, but his football IQ makes him extremely valuable to the offense. That’s not easily replaced.

Injuries Up Front Could Disrupt the Rams' Momentum

Avila’s injury is also significant. With the Rams moving to more of a gap/duo run game, they got bigger on the interior. The interior of the offensive line is very important to what the Rams want to do offensively in the run game. Additionally, given Stafford’s lack of mobility at 38 years old, it’s even more critical to keep the pocket clean, especially from the interior.

The New England Patriots have 12 different offensive line combinations to play at least 10 snaps. That’s the most in the NFL. It’s part of the reason they are 5-5. Everything starts up front in the NFL and messing with offensive line continuity is where things can begin to snowball.

That’s not to say that the Rams don’t have depth. They rushed for 200 yards last week against the Arizona Cardinals with Limmer playing most of the snaps at center and Murray at left guard.

With that said, it’s certainly not an ideal situation. The Rams are also in a precarious position with their depth. Prior to the season, the Rams placed Justin Dedich on injured reserve. Dedich was one of the more important depth pieces on the offensive line because of his ability to play all three spots along the interior.

Rams Have Several Options to Address Offensive Line Injuries

However, the Rams can still bring Dedich back. Dedich was placed on injured reserve prior to roster cutdowns and given a return designation. The Rams could activate Dedich from injured reserve because they already designated him for return when placing him on IR before roster cutdowns.

If that were to be the case, the Rams could go with a starting offensive line consisting of Alaric Jackson, Justin Dedich, Beaux Limmer, Kevin Dotson, and Warren McClendon. There would certainly be some questions with Dedich having not played this year and Limmer moving to center, but it’s an option. The Rams could also put Dedich at center if they feel more comfortable with Limmer at guard.

Even if the Rams aren’t comfortable with Dedich playing fresh off of injured reserve, he at least provides good depth. The Rams could stick with Murray at guard and Limmer at center, which is what they did last week.

Another option, and it’s arguably the one with the most upside, is to have Keagen Trost at left guard and Limmer at center. There is some risk there with Trost’s inexperience. Still, he did practice at guard during training camp. With that said, Trost has been inactive on gamedays. It's also possible that the Rams see Trost as more of a right tackle and want to avoid messing with his development by forcing him to play a newer position along the interior.

For much of the season, the Rams have been managing injuries all over the roster. However, managing injuries on the offensive line presents a new challenge and will be much more difficult to navigate. As the Rams enter one of the more grueling sections of their schedule, injuries on the offensive line aren’t something they would have wanted to be dealing with.

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