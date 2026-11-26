Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Kinchens was ejected in the second quarter in Wednesday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. Facing a 4th-and-1 from the Rams’ 30-yard line, the Packers opted to go for it. Quarterback Jordan Love targeted Christian Watson along the sideline who was hit by Kinchens. It was determined that Kinchens left his feet and targeted the head or neck area, warranting an ejection.

Closer look at the hit that Kamren Kinchens was ejected for pic.twitter.com/SZERA2rlI0 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 26, 2026

According to the Netflix broadcast, rules analyst Terry McAulay noted that because Kinchens left his feet and hit Watson in the head with his helmet, the play warranted an ejection.

While the hit was violent, it seems excessive for him to have been ejected. While players will get ejected for targeting at the college level, that’s not something that’s seen very often in the NFL. Players can be ejected for two qualifying unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. However, this was Kinchens’ first penalty. Officials also have the option of disqualifying a player for a flagrant act. Kinchens' hit was deemed to be flagrant

I understand that we want to protect players, and making the game safer by legislating out bad hits is incredibly important.



but that should not be an ejection. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 26, 2026

There’s also some responsibility on the quarterback for that throw. Love overthrew Watson, leaving him open to a big hit from the safety over the top. A stretch was brought out for Watson, but he walked off the field under his own power. Watson is officially questionable to return to the game with a concussion. Watson was the Packers’ leading receiver in the first half as he had four receptions for 65 yards and the lone touchdown. The Packers will now be relying on Matthew Golden as their top receiving option.

Kinchens was also flagged on the play for the big hit. That’s a play that is expected to get flagged every time as the league works to remove those types of hits from the game. However, an ejection still seems excessive.

Due to offsetting penalties, the Packers ended up settling for a field goal. At halftime, the Rams and Packers are tied at 13. The Rams led 13-3, but the Packers have responded with 10 points of their own.

Wednesday is another game for the Rams in which the referees have gotten involved. Back in Week 3, the Rams lost to the Denver Broncos on a questionable defensive pass interference on a fourth down. The Rams will now be without their starting safety for the remainder of Wednesday night’s game.