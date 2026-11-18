The Los Angeles Rams are at the midway point of their season as they sit at 6-4 heading into their bye week. As the Rams head into the second half of the season, they face the toughest schedule in the NFL. If the Rams are going to make the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season, they’ll have their work cut out for them. Let’s jump into our game-by-game predictions for the remainder of the season.

Week 12 - Vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve)

The Rams are set to play the Green Bay Packers out of the bye week on Thanksgiving Eve. Jordan Love has played at an MVP level this season, but the Packers remain extremely volatile. They have the ability to blow the doors off a team like they did to the New England Patriots two weeks ago. However, their offensive line remains an issue and the defense is inconsistent. The Packers' secondary that ranks inside the top five could make things difficult if the Rams don’t have Davante Adams back.



Prediction: Win, 24-19 (7-4)

Week 13 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)

It seems likely that the Rams split the two games out of the bye week. If they lose one, losing to the Chiefs would be the preference. The Rams will play the Chiefs close, but will come up just short in the fourth quarter.



Prediction: Loss, 20-17 (7-5)

Week 14 - @ San Francisco 49ers

Coming out of their mini-bye, the Rams will have a rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. If the Rams can avoid getting swept by the 49ers, it would go a long way toward their playoff hopes. The extra time to prepare and get healthy should benefit the Rams. These two teams have split their season series in three of the last four years. This game will be in San Francisco, but I’ll take the Rams to win.



Prediction: Win, 23-20 (8-5)

Week 15 - vs. Dallas Cowboys

This is around the time when the Rams should be getting Puka Nacua back in the lineup healthy. The Cowboys’ defense hasn’t been very good this season. While the Cowboys could provide a challenge, the Rams should be able to come away with a win.



Prediction: Win, 30-24 (9-5)

Week 16 - @ Seattle Seahawks (Christmas)

It seems odd that the Rams are playing the Seahawks in Week 16 for the first time. This will be a rematch of the NFC Championship Game from last year. While the Seahawks haven’t been as good offensively this year, their defense is still elite. This game being in Seattle is the difference.



Prediction: Loss, 23-17 (9-6)

Week 17 - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While it may not be a true mini-bye, the Rams will get some important rest heading into the final two weeks. Over the past few seasons, the Rams have owned the series with the Buccaneers. That seems unlikely to change this year.



Prediction: Win, 30-20 (10-6)

Week 18 - vs. Seattle Seahawks

Given how tight the NFC playoff race is, it’s possible that this game is for one of the final playoff spots in the NFC. This game is at SoFi Stadium and the Rams will remember how their season ended last year in Seattle. The Rams get a dominant performance from their defense to sneak into the playoffs.



Prediction: Win, 27-23 (11-6)

Conclusion

At the end of the day, 11-6 should be enough to get the Rams into the playoffs. If they beat the Packers out of the bye week, they’ll hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Green Bay and will have two opportunities to earn it against Seattle. The Rams may have the most difficult schedule in the NFL going forward, but at 6-4 and on a four-game win streak, they are in a good spot to make a playoff push in December.

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