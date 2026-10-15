Rams Move Closer to Getting Keagen Trost Back Following Alaric Jackson Suspension

The Los Angeles Rams have officially opened rookie offensive lineman Keagen Trost’s practice window ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. If all goes well, the plan is to activate Trost from injured reserve and have him available against Arizona.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson would be suspended for the next two games. Jackson was caught on camera throwing a punch at Bills edge rusher Bradley Chubb following Monday night’s loss. After an appeal, Jackson’s suspension was reduced to just one game.

Head coach Sean McVay noted on Tuesday that the plan would be for David Quessenberry to start in Jackson’s place. However, given the lack of depth at tackle, McVay also said that the team would look into opening Trost’s practice window with the expectation that he would be available against the Cardinals.

“‘DQ’ will take that spot. Then that'll also open up the opportunity for us to start Trost’s clock with the expectation of him being back out there this week,” said McVay on Tuesday.

McVay added on Thursday that as long as Trost is feeling good, the Rams expect him to be available for Sunday’s game. The team will also be mindful of not putting him in a situation that isn’t good for his development, given how long it’s been since Trost played.

Sean McVay said that if OL Keagan Trost (hamstring) is feeling good, they expect him to be available for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals — as long as it’s not at the expense of putting him in a situation that wasn’t good for him, given how long it’s been since Trost played. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 15, 2026

The Rams drafted Trost in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Trost had a good summer, playing with the first- and second-team offenses at multiple positions. During the first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Trost hurt his hamstring. Prior to roster cutdowns, the Rams put Trost on injured reserve to keep another roster spot available.

During training camp, the Rams seemed pleased with Trost. While he’s more comfortable on the right side, McVay has talked about his ability to play on the left if needed. Trost can also slide in at guard.

“It’s not too big for him. He’s a very mature rookie,” said McVay last week on the Coach McVay show. “Got the ability to play on both the left and right side. Probably a little bit more comfortable on the right, but certainly you see the athleticism, the flexibility to get in and out of right- and-left handed stances. I like what he’s about and think he’s got a bright future for us.”

While Justin Dedich remains on injured reserve, it makes sense that the Rams are prioritizing Trost given the need at tackle. Dedich can only play on the interior, while Trost is more of a tackle who can move inside. If the Rams were to need depth on the interior, Dedich would be an option.For now, the Rams are moving toward activating Trost from injured reserve. The Rams haven’t gotten much production out of their rookie class this season. While Trost will likely serve as Quessenberry’s backup on Sunday, his return will provide much-needed depth at tackle.

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