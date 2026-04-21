Snead’s Snacks: Identifying Rams Fits at Linebacker in 2026 Draft
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One position that gets discussed as a need almost every offseason before the NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Rams is linebacker. Despite extending Nate Landman and signing Grant Stuard, the Rams could use competition for Omar Speights.
The Rams may not draft a linebacker in the first round as Ohio State's Sonny Styles will likely be off the board. However, the Rams could take a linebacker on Day 2 or later on Day 3.
Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ve run a series called Snead’s Snacks. This series looks at common traits of previous Les Snead draft picks and sees which players in the upcoming NFL Draft fit the mold for the Rams.
Notable Past Rams Drafted Players
2021 - Ernest Jones, 3rd Round
Ernest Jones' Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'1
55th percentile
Weight
230 lbs
8th percentile
Arm Length
33.38 inches
88th percentile
Hand Size
10.38 inches
94th percentile
Bench Press
19
26th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.72 seconds
59th percentile
10-Yard Split
1.63 seconds
50th percentile
20-Yard Split
2.72 seconds
61s percentile
Vertical Jump
38.5 inches
93rd percentile
Broad Jump
126 inches
97th percentile
Shuttle
4.28 seconds
32nd percentile
3-Cone
7.49
3rd percentile
Ernest Jones' Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Poor
Speed Grade
Good
Agility Grade
Poor
Explosiveness
Elite
RAS
6.4
Ernest Jones' Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Rating
Trait 1
Plays longer than measurable
Trait 2
Long Arms/Good in coverage
Trait 3
Disciplined Tackler/Good football IQ
Overview of Pick
For the majority of Ernest Jones' career, he was the heart and soul of the Rams' defense and looked to be in line for an extension. However, disagreements in negotiations and the Rams’ approach led to Jones being traded. In Los Angeles, Jones was good in coverage and was a disciplined tackler. His arm length and explosiveness made him an ideal fit.
2018 - Micah Kiser, 5th Round
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'0
14th percentile
Weight
238 lbs
33rd percentile
Arm Length
33.5 inches
48th percentile
Hand Size
9.38
29th percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.66 seconds
74th percentile
Vertical Jump
35.5 inches
77th percentile
Broad Jump
121 inches
87th percentile
Shuttle
4.24 seconds
71st percentile
3-Cone
7.05
66th percentile
Micah Kiser's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Poor
Speed Grade
Good
Agility Grade
Good
Explosiveness
Great
RAS
8.4
Micah Kiser's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Rating
Trait 1
Good college production
Trait 2
Disiciplined tackler/Instinctive
Trait 3
Relentless motor/Tenacity
Overview of Pick
Micah Kiser's athletic archetype has been the blueprint for what the Rams like at the position. He tested great in the explosiveness drills during the Combine and showed the traits that the Rams value. His disciplined tackling and relentless motor immediately stand out. Kiser spent four years as a special teams contributor and defensive starter.
Notable Past Rams Undrafted Players/Free Agents
2025 - Nate Landman, Free Agent
Category
Measurement
Percentile
Height
6'2
71st percentile
Weight
238 lbs
49th percentile
Arm Length
30.5 inches
6th percentile
Hand Size
9.38 inches
31st percentile
40-Yard Dash
4.86 seconds
14th percentile
10-Yard Split
1.58 seconds
73rd percentile
Vertical Jump
37 inches
79th percentile
Broad Jump
119 inches
62nd percentile
Nate Landman's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Good
Speed Grade
Poor
Agility Grade
Okay
Explosiveness
Good
RAS
6.4
Nate Landman's Film Traits
Top 3 Film Traits
Rating
Trait 1
Excellent intangibles
Trait 2
Ability to diagnose
Trait 3
Well-positioned in gaps
2024 - Omar Speights, UDFA
Omar Speights' Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
RAS
Height
6'0
3.73
Weight
225 lbs
2.29
Arm Length
31.25 inches
N/A
Hand Size
9.25 inches
N/A
Bench Press
30
9.78
40-Yard Dash
4.65 seconds
7.92
10-Yard Split
1.58 seconds
9.01
20-Yard Split
2.62 seconds
9.45
Vertical Jump
31.5 inches
3.68
Broad Jump
120 inches
7.77
Shuttle
4.34 seconds
6.41
3-Cone
7.07 seconds
7.68
Omar Speights' Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Poor
Speed Grade
Great
Agility Grade
Good
Explosiveness
Okay
RAS
7.95
Omar Speights' Film Grades
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Hustle player with solid speed
Trait 2
Eye discipline/Good tackler
Trait 3
Good instincts in run game
2019 - Troy Reeder, UDFA
Troy Reeder's Athletic Measurements
Category
Measurement
RAS
Height
6'0
4.38
Weight
235 lbs
5.01
Arm Length
29.88 inches
N/A
Hand Size
9.38 inches
N/A
Bench Press
27
9.26
40-Yard Dash
4.63 seconds
8.36
10-Yard Split
1.63
7.28
20-Yard Split
2.7
7.65
Vertical Jump
37.5 inches
9.14
Broad Jump
122 inches
8.75
Shuttle
4.14 seconds
9.25
3-Cone
7 seconds
8.23
Troy Reeder's Athletic Trait Grades
Grades
Rating
Size Grade
Okay
Speed Grade
Good
Agility Grade
Great
Explosiveness
Great
RAS
9.36
Troy Reeder's Film Grades
Top 3 Film Traits
Play Trait
Trait 1
Solid college production
Trait 2
Good lateral movement
Trait 3
Excellent tackler
Common Traits The Rams Look For in Linebackers
Draft Capital Avoidance
When the Rams paid Nate Landman last season, it came as a bit of a surprise. This has simply not been a team that has valued the linebacker position. Even when it's been a need, the Rams haven't drafted a linebacker in the first two rounds. Outside of Ernest Jones, the Rams haven't taken a single linebacker prior to Day 3 since Sean McVay has been the head coach. Even then, Jones was taken outside of the top 100.
Disciplined Tacklers
The Rams value low-miss, assignment-sound tacklers who have college production. They want disciplined linebackers at the second level. A testing measurable that lines up with that trait is arm length. The Rams like lengthy linebackers. While there have been some exceptions, six linebackers acquired by Snead have had arms over 32 inches..
Explosiveness
Explosiveness is a key trait for Rams linebackers. All but four have earned good or great explosive grades, and seven have recorded broad jumps greater than 10 feet. Additionally, 35 inches seems to be the threshold in the vertical jump. The Rams also emphasize short-area quickness.
2026 Players Who Fit The Rams
Anthony Hill, Texas
Anthony Hill checks nearly every box for the Rams at linebacker. While he will likely be drafted inside the top 100, there are rumors that they could take one earlier than expected. If Hill is available in the second round, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Rams write his name on a draft card. Hill hits all the measurables with good explosiveness and arms over 32 inches. He's a sure tackler with good short-area quickness and instincts in space.
Draft Projection: 2nd Round
Josiah Trotter, Missouri
Trotter is another linebacker that the Rams may have to target inside the top 100. However, it’s possible they address the position earlier, and they have met with Trotter. He has arms over 32 inches with good instincts and run discipline. He has limitations in coverage, but Trotter fits many of the core traits the Rams have historically valued at linebacker.
Draft Projection 3rd Round
Aiden Fisher, Indiana
There may not be a linebacker in this class who fits the Rams' linebacker profile as well as Fisher. His instincts, communication, and discipline give him a clear pathway to contribute early. While he’s not an elite overall athlete, his explosiveness stands out. Fisher was productive at Indiana after transferring from John Carroll. He's quick to diagnose and a good tackler. Trotter's arm length is under 32 inches, but the Rams have gone away from that more recently.
Draft Projection: 5th Round
Harold Perkins, LSU
Perkins is a tougher projection, but he's a versatile player with great explosiveness and range. He has some size limitations, but the Rams don't care too much about size if the player can overcome it. Perkins operates well in space and displays sudden lateral movements and short-area quickness. He's also decisive against the run. Perkins is inconsistent through contact, but he checks a lot of boxes to make this fit work.
Draft Projection: 5th Round
Jimmy Rolder, Michigan
If there is a linebacker on Day 3 that the Rams draft, it wouldn't be surprising if that player is Jimmy Rolder. He fits many of the traits that the Rams look for when it comes to instincts and tackling reliability. Rolder also tested well in the vertical, displaying his explosiveness. The Michigan linebacker had just a 4.7 percent missed tackle rate in 2025, which is near-elite. At the very least, he'll be an immediate contributor on special teams and is a potential Day 3 sleeper.
Draft Projection: 6th Round
Honorable Mentions
CJ Allen, Georgia
- Strong Diagnose Skills
- Excellent Tackler
- Good Technique
Draft Projection: 2nd Round
Kyle Louis, Pitt
- Former Safety
- Good short-area quickness
- Explosive
- Inconsistent Tackler
Draft Projection: 4th Round
Kyle Elarms-Orr, TCU
- Productive
- Short Area Explosiveness
- Lateral Quickness
- Problematic Instincts
Draft Projection: 7th Round-PFA
Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.Follow BGMediaOnSI