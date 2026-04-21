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Snead’s Snacks: Identifying Rams Fits at Linebacker in 2026 Draft

Analyzing the linebacker prospects who match the Rams’ draft profile, including key traits, production, and athletic benchmarks.
Blaine Grisak|
Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

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Los Angeles Rams

One position that gets discussed as a need almost every offseason before the NFL Draft for the Los Angeles Rams is linebacker. Despite extending Nate Landman and signing Grant Stuard, the Rams could use competition for Omar Speights.

The Rams may not draft a linebacker in the first round as Ohio State's Sonny Styles will likely be off the board. However, the Rams could take a linebacker on Day 2 or later on Day 3.

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, I’ve run a series called Snead’s Snacks. This series looks at common traits of previous Les Snead draft picks and sees which players in the upcoming NFL Draft fit the mold for the Rams.

Notable Past Rams Drafted Players

2021 - Ernest Jones, 3rd Round

Ernest Jones Spider Chart
Ernest Jones Spider Chart | Mockdraftable

Ernest Jones' Athletic Measurements

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'1

55th percentile

Weight

230 lbs

8th percentile

Arm Length

33.38 inches

88th percentile

Hand Size

10.38 inches

94th percentile

Bench Press

19

26th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.72 seconds

59th percentile

10-Yard Split

1.63 seconds

50th percentile

20-Yard Split

2.72 seconds

61s percentile

Vertical Jump

38.5 inches

93rd percentile

Broad Jump

126 inches

97th percentile

Shuttle

4.28 seconds

32nd percentile

3-Cone

7.49

3rd percentile

Ernest Jones' Athletic Trait Grades

Ernest Jones RAS
Ernest Jones RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Poor

Speed Grade

Good

Agility Grade

Poor

Explosiveness

Elite

RAS

6.4

Ernest Jones' Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Rating

Trait 1

Plays longer than measurable

Trait 2

Long Arms/Good in coverage

Trait 3

Disciplined Tackler/Good football IQ

Overview of Pick

For the majority of Ernest Jones' career, he was the heart and soul of the Rams' defense and looked to be in line for an extension. However, disagreements in negotiations and the Rams’ approach led to Jones being traded. In Los Angeles, Jones was good in coverage and was a disciplined tackler. His arm length and explosiveness made him an ideal fit.

2018 - Micah Kiser, 5th Round

Micah Kiser RAS
Micah Kiser RAS | Mockdraftable

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'0

14th percentile

Weight

238 lbs

33rd percentile

Arm Length

33.5 inches

48th percentile

Hand Size

9.38

29th percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.66 seconds

74th percentile

Vertical Jump

35.5 inches

77th percentile

Broad Jump

121 inches

87th percentile

Shuttle

4.24 seconds

71st percentile

3-Cone

7.05

66th percentile

Micah Kiser's Athletic Trait Grades

Micah Kiser RAS
Micah Kiser RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Poor

Speed Grade

Good

Agility Grade

Good

Explosiveness

Great

RAS

8.4

Micah Kiser's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Rating

Trait 1

Good college production

Trait 2

Disiciplined tackler/Instinctive

Trait 3

Relentless motor/Tenacity

Overview of Pick

Micah Kiser's athletic archetype has been the blueprint for what the Rams like at the position. He tested great in the explosiveness drills during the Combine and showed the traits that the Rams value. His disciplined tackling and relentless motor immediately stand out. Kiser spent four years as a special teams contributor and defensive starter.

Notable Past Rams Undrafted Players/Free Agents

2025 - Nate Landman, Free Agent

Category

Measurement

Percentile

Height

6'2

71st percentile

Weight

238 lbs

49th percentile

Arm Length

30.5 inches

6th percentile

Hand Size

9.38 inches

31st percentile

40-Yard Dash

4.86 seconds

14th percentile

10-Yard Split

1.58 seconds

73rd percentile

Vertical Jump

37 inches

79th percentile

Broad Jump

119 inches

62nd percentile

Nate Landman's Athletic Trait Grades

Nate Landman RAS
Nate Landman RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Good

Speed Grade

Poor

Agility Grade

Okay

Explosiveness

Good

RAS

6.4

Nate Landman's Film Traits

Top 3 Film Traits

Rating

Trait 1

Excellent intangibles

Trait 2

Ability to diagnose

Trait 3

Well-positioned in gaps

2024 - Omar Speights, UDFA

Omar Speights' Athletic Measurements

Category

Measurement

RAS

Height

6'0

3.73

Weight

225 lbs

2.29

Arm Length

31.25 inches

N/A

Hand Size

9.25 inches

N/A

Bench Press

30

9.78

40-Yard Dash

4.65 seconds

7.92

10-Yard Split

1.58 seconds

9.01

20-Yard Split

2.62 seconds

9.45

Vertical Jump

31.5 inches

3.68

Broad Jump

120 inches

7.77

Shuttle

4.34 seconds

6.41

3-Cone

7.07 seconds

7.68

Omar Speights' Athletic Trait Grades

Omar Speights RAS
Omar Speights RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Poor

Speed Grade

Great

Agility Grade

Good

Explosiveness

Okay

RAS

7.95

Omar Speights' Film Grades

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Hustle player with solid speed

Trait 2

Eye discipline/Good tackler

Trait 3

Good instincts in run game

2019 - Troy Reeder, UDFA

Troy Reeder's Athletic Measurements

Category

Measurement

RAS

Height

6'0

4.38

Weight

235 lbs

5.01

Arm Length

29.88 inches

N/A

Hand Size

9.38 inches

N/A

Bench Press

27

9.26

40-Yard Dash

4.63 seconds

8.36

10-Yard Split

1.63

7.28

20-Yard Split

2.7

7.65

Vertical Jump

37.5 inches

9.14

Broad Jump

122 inches

8.75

Shuttle

4.14 seconds

9.25

3-Cone

7 seconds

8.23

Troy Reeder's Athletic Trait Grades

Troy Reeder RAS
Troy Reeder RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Grades

Rating

Size Grade

Okay

Speed Grade

Good

Agility Grade

Great

Explosiveness

Great

RAS

9.36

Troy Reeder's Film Grades

Top 3 Film Traits

Play Trait

Trait 1

Solid college production

Trait 2

Good lateral movement

Trait 3

Excellent tackler

Common Traits The Rams Look For in Linebackers

Draft Capital Avoidance

When the Rams paid Nate Landman last season, it came as a bit of a surprise. This has simply not been a team that has valued the linebacker position. Even when it's been a need, the Rams haven't drafted a linebacker in the first two rounds. Outside of Ernest Jones, the Rams haven't taken a single linebacker prior to Day 3 since Sean McVay has been the head coach. Even then, Jones was taken outside of the top 100.

Disciplined Tacklers

The Rams value low-miss, assignment-sound tacklers who have college production. They want disciplined linebackers at the second level. A testing measurable that lines up with that trait is arm length. The Rams like lengthy linebackers. While there have been some exceptions, six linebackers acquired by Snead have had arms over 32 inches..

Explosiveness

Explosiveness is a key trait for Rams linebackers. All but four have earned good or great explosive grades, and seven have recorded broad jumps greater than 10 feet. Additionally, 35 inches seems to be the threshold in the vertical jump. The Rams also emphasize short-area quickness.

2026 Players Who Fit The Rams

Anthony Hill, Texas

Anthony Hill checks nearly every box for the Rams at linebacker. While he will likely be drafted inside the top 100, there are rumors that they could take one earlier than expected. If Hill is available in the second round, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Rams write his name on a draft card. Hill hits all the measurables with good explosiveness and arms over 32 inches. He's a sure tackler with good short-area quickness and instincts in space.

Draft Projection: 2nd Round

Anthony Hill RAS
Anthony Hill RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Josiah Trotter, Missouri

Trotter is another linebacker that the Rams may have to target inside the top 100. However, it’s possible they address the position earlier, and they have met with Trotter. He has arms over 32 inches with good instincts and run discipline. He has limitations in coverage, but Trotter fits many of the core traits the Rams have historically valued at linebacker.

Draft Projection 3rd Round

Josiah Trotter RAS
Josiah Trotter RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Aiden Fisher, Indiana

There may not be a linebacker in this class who fits the Rams' linebacker profile as well as Fisher. His instincts, communication, and discipline give him a clear pathway to contribute early. While he’s not an elite overall athlete, his explosiveness stands out. Fisher was productive at Indiana after transferring from John Carroll. He's quick to diagnose and a good tackler. Trotter's arm length is under 32 inches, but the Rams have gone away from that more recently.

Draft Projection: 5th Round

Aiden Fisher RAS
Aiden Fisher RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Harold Perkins, LSU

Perkins is a tougher projection, but he's a versatile player with great explosiveness and range. He has some size limitations, but the Rams don't care too much about size if the player can overcome it. Perkins operates well in space and displays sudden lateral movements and short-area quickness. He's also decisive against the run. Perkins is inconsistent through contact, but he checks a lot of boxes to make this fit work.

Draft Projection: 5th Round

Harold Perkins RAS
Harold Perkins RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

If there is a linebacker on Day 3 that the Rams draft, it wouldn't be surprising if that player is Jimmy Rolder. He fits many of the traits that the Rams look for when it comes to instincts and tackling reliability. Rolder also tested well in the vertical, displaying his explosiveness. The Michigan linebacker had just a 4.7 percent missed tackle rate in 2025, which is near-elite. At the very least, he'll be an immediate contributor on special teams and is a potential Day 3 sleeper.

Draft Projection: 6th Round

Jimmy Rolder RAS
Jimmy Rolder RAS | Kent Lee Platte

Honorable Mentions

CJ Allen, Georgia

  • Strong Diagnose Skills
  • Excellent Tackler
  • Good Technique

Draft Projection: 2nd Round

Kyle Louis, Pitt

  • Former Safety
  • Good short-area quickness
  • Explosive
  • Inconsistent Tackler

Draft Projection: 4th Round

Kyle Elarms-Orr, TCU

  • Productive
  • Short Area Explosiveness
  • Lateral Quickness
  • Problematic Instincts

Draft Projection: 7th Round-PFA

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Published
Blaine Grisak
BLAINE GRISAK

Blaine Grisak is the Lead Publisher for Rams on SI covering the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to joining On Sports Illustrated, he covered the Rams for TurfShow Times, attending events such as the NFL Draft, NFL Combine, and Senior Bowl. A graduate of Northeastern University, Blaine grew up in Montana.

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