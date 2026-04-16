5 Late-Round Sleepers the Rams Can't Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft

Throughout the Les Snead era, the Los Angeles Rams have found their fair share of diamonds in the later rounds of the draft. Just this past season, the Rams extended two former Day 3 picks in fifth-round selection Kyren Williams and Quentin Lake who was taken in the sixt -round.

With four picks on Day 3, including hree in the seventh round, the Rams will once again look to hit on their late draft picks. Here’s a look at five sleepers who should be on the Rams’ radar. All of these players are projected to be drafted outside of the consensus top-150.

Texas Tech's Reggie Virgil runs after a catch against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech - Consensus 165th Overall

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams take either of the Texas Tech wide receivers. They’ve also shown some interest in Caleb Douglas who is ranked 202nd by the consensus. However, Virgil is exactly the type of wide receiver that the Rams have targeted late in drafts. He fits the Josh Reynolds mold as a big-bodied wide receiver who can play on the outside and win vertically. Virgil was also a special teams standout at Miami (OH) before transferring to Texas Tech. If the Rams double up at wide receiver or simply decide to wait until later in the draft, Virgil is someone to watch.

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) intercepts a pass to Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

S Michael Taaffe, Texas - Consensus 168th Overall

Over the past several years, the Rams have done a good job when it comes to drafting safeties late in the draft and developing them. Lake is a prime example, but Jaylen McCollough, Jordan Fuller, and Nick Scott can be added to that list as well. Taafe can immediately be an ace on special teams as he works to improve as a tackler in space. He played 844 special teams snaps, accumulating 12 tackles while at Texas. Taafe does bring upside as a hard-hitting safety as he had 10 pass breakups as a redshirt junior.

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) rushes for a touchdown past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (8) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson - Consensus 173rd Overall

It was just a year ago that Klubnik was being talked about as a potential first-round pick. Now, it’s very likely that he gets taken on Day 3. Not often do quarterbacks taken late pan out, but Klubnik has the pedigree and the talent if he develops. He’s a functional athlete and has the ability to layer throws to different levels of the field. Klubnik needs to get a better feel for the pocket and do better playing on time. He may not be a starter, but the Clemson quarterback can develop into a good backup.

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates an interception against Washington during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan - Consensus 184th Overall

The Rams haven’t been a team to take a linebacker early in the draft. While that could reportedly change this year , they may still look to add a player later. Rolder fits exactly what the Rams need at linebacker. For starters, he has the potential to be a core special teams player on the coverage unit as he develops. Rolder needs to develop in coverage, but he’s the perfect player to have behind Omar Speights and on special teams.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) catches a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils safety Kyndrich Breedlove (5) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TE Tanner Koziol, Houston - Consensus 195th Overall

Last season, the Rams leaned into more 12 and 13 personnel than any other team. While they re-signed Tyler Higbee, both Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson are entering the final year of their contracts. The Rams could look to add a fifth tight end and Koziol brings a lot of upside as a receiver. Koziol doesn’t provide a lot on special teams, but he compares favorably to Higbee, Allen, and Ferguson from an athletic standpoint. If the Rams go tight end late, don’t be surprised if Koziol is a potential target.