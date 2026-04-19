5 Current Rams Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2026 NFL Draft with their roster in a great spot. No matter who the Rams take at 13, it’s difficult to envision that player making a significant impact. It’s a testament to how strong the roster is at this point in the offseason. With that said, there are certainly some positions where the Rams could upgrade. Here are five players who could lose their job on draft night.

OT Warren McClendon

To be fair, this isn’t something that I would necessarily agree with. McClendon was fantastic in 2025 filling in for Rob Havenstein. His pass-blocking efficiency was among the best in the NFL. some of the best in the class. McClendon is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Rams may not be able to afford him if he performs well again. At the same time, the Rams should prioritize extending McClendon. There is a lot of speculation that the Rams will take a tackle such as Monroe Freeling. In the case that the Rams do go tackle, it would be a competition in training camp for the right tackle spot. Drafting Freeling would allow the Rams to move McClendon back into the swing tackle role, improving their tackle depth.

LB Omar Speights

The Rams have done well finding undervalued linebacker talent. Speights was signed in 2023 as an undrafted free agent and allowed the Rams to trade Ernest Jones. However, Speights has hit his ceiling and remains a liability in space. There are times when he gets overpowered in the run game and loses his assignment in coverage. The Rams would do well to upgrade here, and rumors suggest that they could look to add a linebacker early in the draft.

CB Emmanuel Forbes

When Emmanuel Forbes was claimed off waivers by the Rams at the end of the 2024 season, it was a low-risk, high-reward move. Forbes has certainly had some strong moments, but he remains very inconsistent. His size is an issue in the run game and against bigger wide receivers. The trade for Trent McDuffie and signing of Jaylen Watson pushed Forbes to the CB3. However, there is a chance that the Rams look to add a cornerback in the draft and that player will compete with Forbes on the depth chart.

WR Jordan Whittington

There is a lot to like with Jordan Whittington as a special teams player. However, as a receiver, he’s rarely made an impact. Last season, it became obvious that the Rams lacked depth at the position behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Despite having Nacua and Adams, there is a reason why the Rams could take a wide receiver in the first round. Whittington is a fine special teams role player and WR4. The Rams will be looking to upgrade from him as the WR3.

WR/PR Xavier Smith

The Rams may not have lost the NFC Championship Game because of Xavier Smith’s muffed punt. Still, it was a major contributor to their loss. After hiring Bubba Ventrone, it will be interesting to see how much focus that the Rams put on special teams in the draft and how many changes they make. There are several wide receivers in the draft that bring punt return experience. Last season, Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion had two punt return touchdowns. Smith is in a similar boat as Whittington in that his snaps at wide receiver are likely at risk. However, Smith’s role as the team’s primary punt returner may be a risk as well.