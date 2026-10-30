Rams Midweek Report: Biggest Trade Deadline Need Has Become Painfully Obvious

As the Los Angeles Rams near the trade deadline, it has become increasingly clear that the team needs a WR3. While they primarily operate out of 13 personnel, the Rams still use three wide receiver sets at a 55.9 percent rate. It’s true that they are set to get Davante Adams back in approximately six weeks. However, they still lack depth behind Puka Nacua should he miss more time due to injury.

There comes a point when the Rams have to stop living in the fallacy that Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield are good enough. Last season, the Rams entered the trade deadline with an obvious need at cornerback. In the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams allowed Sam Darnold to throw for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Throughout the season, it was painfully obvious that the Rams had a need at cornerback. However, the Rams did nothing and it cost them. That’s not a mistake that the Rams can afford to make twice, let alone in back-to-back years.

We can certainly point to times in which Atwell has stepped up. When the Rams were without Cooper Kupp in 2023, Atwell stepped up along with Nacua and played well. Atwell stepped up again in 2024 when his number was called.

However, we can’t keep living in a world from two years ago. The Rams and head coach Sean McVay have let everyone know what they think of Atwell and it isn’t as a WR2 or WR3 in the offense. Despite paying Atwell $10 million that was fully guaranteed, Atwell had six receptions total last season. This year, he has three. It’s clear that the Rams see Atwell as nothing more than a vertical clear-out player. That has value in an offense, but it’s also replaceable.

It’s fine to be hopeful for what Konata Mumpfield can be. However, right now, the Rams have to live in the reality of what he is. Despite being the de facto WR2 last week, Mumpfield had one reception for 15 yards. He has nine receptions for 142 yards on the season with a 42.1 percent targeted success rate.

Jordan Whittington is a great special teams player. With that said, the idea that he’s a Puka Nacua-lite is simply not the reality. Whittington has had opportunities. He has two receptions this season. Whittington has 42 career receptions and 38 percent of those all came during a three-game stretch in his rookie season.

Even prior to Adams getting hurt, the Rams needed a WR3 in the offense that they can rely on consistently to win over the middle. Mumpfield is averaging -0.07 EPA per target and Whittington is averaging -0.24 EPA per target. They are actively detrimental to the offense.

Among 131 wide receivers to run at least 50 routes this season, Whittington’s targeted success rate ranks 119th. Mumpfield’s 42.1 percent ranks 96th. Whittington and Atwell each have 0.05 targets per route, which ranks 130th. Mumpfield’s 0.14 ranks 99th. In yards per route run, Atwell and Whittington both rank inside the bottom-10 while Mumpfield is 95th.

It simply isn’t good enough and won’t be good enough come December and January when the games matter more. The Rams have a clear need at WR3 and if they want to properly compete for a Super Bowl, they’d be right to address it at the trade deadline.

Rams Linked to Brian Thomas Jr., Josh Downs Ahead of Trade Deadline

Last week, it was reported that the Rams were exploring options at wide receiver. According to 1st and Tuna, the Rams are expected to be among the teams to make an offer for Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

It’s unclear exactly what Thomas would cost in a trade. Given his draft status as a former first-round pick and previous production, a second-round pick seems likely. At the same time, if the Jaguars simply want to move on from Thomas and don’t want to bench him, they could be willing to move off of him for less. It’s certainly a situation to keep an eye on over the next week.

Additionally, the Rams are reported to have interest in Josh Downs according to Josh Taylor.

The Raiders, Jags, Patriots, Chiefs, Rams, and 49ers are all interested in Josh Downs per sources. — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) October 27, 2026

While Thomas would fit the need as the Rams’ “X” receiver when Adams is out, his fit becomes a lot more complicated after that. Meanwhile, Downs would fit in the offense alongside Adams and Nacua and may only cost a fourth- or fifth-round pick. Downs may have more of a market as teams look to add a wide receiver. We’ll see if the Rams get involved. For now, the interest appears to exist.

How Much Have Injuries Really Hurt the Rams?

There’s no doubt that the Rams have dealt with their share of injuries this season. Their biggest offseason addition hasn’t played since Week 1 and their other big offseason acquisition has missed the last two games. However, it can be easy to get sucked into an echo chamber during the NFL season.

RotoWire recently put together an impact index score to quantify how hard teams have been hit with injuries. The Rams ended up with a moderate score of 4.56, ranking ninth in the NFL in injury impact. However, the Rams have had $67.3 million in cap space out due to injury, which is the fifth-most. Davante Adams and Poona Ford have been the biggest contributors to that with Adams’ $28 million cap-hit and Ford’s $11.4 million.

RotoWire Injury Impact | RotoWire

The Rams can certainly point to injuries as being a reason they are 3-4, but not the sole reason. Every team deals with injuries. The Rams have made enough mistakes independent of injuries that have hurt their record more.

Former Rams Assistant Ra'Shaad Samples Faces DUII Charges

Former Rams running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples was in municipal court this week in Eugene, Oregon, as he faces charges of DUII and reckless driving stemming from an incident in April. In the incident, Samples hit a parked car and fled the scene. During the court hearing, an added charge of failure to perform your duties as a driver was added as well.

University of Oregon Football Assistant Head Coach Rashaad Samples is currently in Eugene Municipal Court facing DUII & Reckless Driving charges in relation to an April incident where he hit the parked car of local man, Steven Young, and fled the scene. — KVAL News (@KVALnews) October 27, 2026

According to news reports of the hearing, the other driver claimed that Samples was blaring music and eating chips before the incident. The driver also alleged that Samples offered him $1,000 and initially refused to provide his name and insurance information before giving the fake name DeSean Jackson.

A decision was not made, but another court date of December 3 has been set. At that point, the court will decide whether Samples is eligible for DUII Diversion. If Samples were to enter and complete the program, the DUII charge would be dismissed and there would be no criminal conviction.

Samples was the Rams’ running backs coach in 2022 and left before the end of the season. Since 2024, he has been the assistant head coach and running backs coach at Oregon.

3 Things I Think

1. Myles Garrett's Rams Return May Have to Wait Until After the Bye

To be clear, this is only me speculating. While there had been reports that Garrett would return to practice this week, the Rams opted not to open his practice window. Given that the Rams are in Washington next week, it seems unlikely that Garrett will test his knee on that field. The Rams then play the Arizona Cardinals the following week. The Rams are likely to continue playing it safe. At this point, it’s hard to see Garrett coming back before the bye.

2. Josh Downs Should Be the Rams' Top Trade Deadline Target

This isn’t to say that I’d be upset if the Rams traded for Thomas or another wide receiver. However, I do believe Downs is the best fit for what the Rams need at the position right now. They don’t have a shifty player that can be used in a variety of ways or create from the slot. In an offensive system with a better quarterback, Downs has the ability to thrive. If the Rams make a move, this is the one they need to make.

3. Blake Corum Must Remain a Key Part of the Rams' Offense

The Rams’ run game is at its best when both Blake Corum and Kyren Williams are involved. A big reason the run game got going last week was because of the mixed usage of Corum and Williams. In the weeks prior, it had been mostly Williams. Corum had 17 carries just last week. He had 19 carries in the previous three weeks combined. The Rams need to keep finding ways to get both players involved. Corum’s burst and creativity as a runner add a dimension that is missing when he isn’t used.

When the Rams pass less than the league average they are 29-6 (since '23)



RUN THE ROCK! 🏃🪨 https://t.co/diCmHVhU8T pic.twitter.com/avCCwCP3gW — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 29, 2026

From the Injury Report

Rams Injury Report | Rams Media

There are no changes to the injury report from Wednesday. Coleman Shelton, Colby Parkinson, and Joe Cardona remained non-participants. They’ll be players to keep an eye on when the injury report is released on Friday.

If the Rams are without Shelton, it would likely be Beaux Limmer at center. Without Parkinson, the Rams would be limited in what they could do out of 13 personnel. It’s clear the Rams feel Max Klare isn’t ready. Cardona could miss Sunday’s game, especially as the team signed Jake McQuaide to the practice squad this week.

Additionally, cornerback Trent McDuffie was limited while Nate Landman and Desjuan Johnson were full participants.

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