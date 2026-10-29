Rams Trade Target Josh Downs Has an Intriguing Comparison to Sean McVay's Past

With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, the Los Angeles Rams continue to be a team connected to wide receivers. The Rams have been rumored to show interest in Brian Thomas Jr. and Josh Downs. While both players would fit the offense, Downs is a player who may fit the offense better once Davante Adams returns and also be a more affordable option from a draft asset standpoint.

The major concern with Downs as an option appears to be his lack of size. Downs is just 5’9, 171 pounds. The Rams already have a player built like that in Tutu Atwell and don’t use him in the offense.

Not All Undersized Wide Receivers Are Created Equal

With that said, just because Downs and Atwell are the same size does not mean they are the same player. Atwell wasn’t the same player as Tavon Austin in the same way that Downs isn’t the same player as Atwell. While they might be the same size, it’s lazy analysis to put them all in the same box.

Atwell is a field-stretching wide receiver who relies strictly on his straight-line speed. Austin wasn’t as complete of a receiver and was more of an explosive gadget offensive playmaker. Meanwhile, Downs is a more polished, quick-separating, high-volume slot receiver.

To put it simply, Atwell threatens defensive backs with his speed, Austin was better with the ball in his hands, and Downs wins with his ability to consistently get open. That’s a very important distinction.

If the Rams were to make a move for Downs, it shouldn’t be seen as another attempt to make an undersized wide receiver work. He’s a legitimate slot receiver who could provide something that the offense has been missing from the WR3 spot.

It’s true that McVay couldn’t get Austin or Atwell to work in his offense consistently. However, neither was the complete type of wide receiver required to succeed in McVay's offense. When a smaller wide receiver has shown the ability to be a more complete receiver, McVay has had success.

Why Jamison Crowder Is the Perfect Comparison for Josh Downs

A prime example is when McVay was the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders. McVay got the best out of Jamison Crowder, who was also 5’9, 177 pounds. Crowder was a more complete receiver and that showed in his production with McVay.

In Crowder’s two seasons with McVay, Crowder had 126 receptions for 1,471 yards and nine touchdowns. His 847 yards in 2016 was a career-best. When Washington drafted Crowder in the fourth round in 2015, he completely changed their offense.

Crowder gave Washington versatility from the slot. However, most of his value came in the short-passing game. The Rams haven’t been able to attack the deep areas of the field this season. However, the passing game has lacked consistency at times because the Rams lack wide receivers outside of Puka Nacua who can turn short throws into big gains. With Crowder, McVay could call a screen on 3rd-and-long and it had the potential to be turned into a first down. Nacua is currently the only Rams wide receiver with that ability.

“It gives us the ability to kind of move him around and use him in a variety of ways," McVay said about Crowder at the time. "The red zone has been something that he's been used in a little bit more and normal field, jet-sweep actions. Any way that you try to get him involved, usually good things happen for us."

Here's the Crowder 55-yard TD. Beautifully blocked screen. Trent Williams, playing LG, blocked two players on this one. #Redskins pic.twitter.com/48l8HDZyaR — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 27, 2016

How Josh Downs Could Fix a Major Weakness in the Rams Offense

Stafford has struggled against the blitz at times this season because the passing game hasn’t always had answers. That was evident two weeks ago in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams tried to dial up quick passes to Nacua and the running backs, but the Cardinals were ready for it.

Outside of Nacua and the Rams’ tight ends, the Rams have been relying on Konata Mumpfield in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Mumpfield has been fine, but he hasn’t proven to be a consistent, reliable target. Under McVay, Crowder had the ability to create space for himself and wasn’t fully reliant on the offense creating the space for him. That’s also where Downs is able to win.

Another ASS chart update!



We have ASS against Man Coverage vs. ASS against Zone Coverage (per @FantasyPtsData)



On god, free my boys Garrett Wilson and Josh Downs, or I'm gonna f*cking lose it pic.twitter.com/LXPVCUgD1S — Kyle (@KyleM_FF) October 28, 2026

The Rams are simply lacking a complementary wide receiver who can be reliable on third down, win after the catch, and still have the ability to win deep all from the slot. Back in 2016, the presence of Crowder did that for McVay, and Downs could do the same.

That was also the last time that McVay leaned into heavy tight end sets. While the Rams operate out of 13 personnel at the highest rate in the NFL, they still operate out of 11 personnel 55.9 percent of the time. However, their -0.05 EPA per pass out of 11 personnel ranks 16th. Last year it was 0.16.

#Rams TD not too dissimilar to this one McVay called to Jamison Crowder vs the Eagles a few years ago. https://t.co/EcICkvgRcc — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 7, 2018

Why Josh Downs Is an Ideal Fit for Sean McVay's Offense

Adding a player like Downs at the trade deadline would give McVay a more complete wide receiver in the slot and someone he hasn’t had since Crowder. Crowder changed Washington’s offense in a positive way, and Downs could do the same for the Rams’ passing game. Teams are currently daring the Rams to beat them with speed and they haven’t been able to do it. Matthew Stafford has averaged under five air yards per attempt in back-to-back weeks.

Downs fits what McVay looks for in wide receivers. He’s versatile, wins with his route running, and can create after the catch. While he may not be a great blocker, he is a willing blocker and can be just as effective in that area as Mumpfield. It’s also at the point where the Rams need to prioritize some of the playmaking ability.

Just because Downs is the same size as Atwell does not mean they are the same players. Downs brings a skill set that the Rams are currently missing at the wide receiver spot. When McVay had Crowder in Washington, he found ways to maximize his skill set and make him an important part of the offense. There’s no reason to believe that he couldn’t do the same with Downs. His ability to create separation and explosive plays after the catch is exactly what the Rams need.

Much like Crowder, Downs uses his short-area quickness, understanding of defensive leverage, and ability to find openings against zone coverage to consistently create separation. Similar to Crowder, Downs has speed but doesn’t rely on his straight-line speed to get open like Atwell.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Rams have an opportunity to address what has been holding back their passing game this season. Downs offers many of the same qualities that Crowder had that elevated McVay’s offense in Washington. He would give Stafford another reliable target who can create separation without needing the offense to manufacture opportunities for him.

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