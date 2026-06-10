Chris Shula Reveals How the Rams Plan to Use Myles Garrett in 2026

The Los Angeles Rams made the splash of the offseason when they traded for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. One of the biggest questions with the addition of Garrett is how he impacts the overall ceiling of the Rams’ defense and how defensive coordinator Chris Shula plans on using him.

Speaking to the media for the first time this offseason, Shula said, “I’m not going to get into what the ceiling is and what it’s not. It’s more of just, we’re going to take it day-by-day and we’re just trying to get better. We’re just focused right now.”

While Shula may not address it directly, Garrett should provide more flexibility and balance. Over the last two years, Shula has had to focus on out-scheming opponents because of some of the talent disparity on defense. That shouldn’t be the case with some of the additions that the Rams made this offseason as the team focuses on making a Super Bowl run.

Garrett will allow the Rams to win in cases where the scheme can’t. They should be able to rush four and be better equipped to play tighter coverage when needed. The Rams can simply be less predictable.

One aspect of this is how the Rams take what Garrett did best in Cleveland and incorporate it into their own defense. However, structurally speaking, the Rams and Browns have two very different schemes. The Browns ran a 4-3 defense and had Garrett rushing from a Wide 9 while the Rams operated primarily in a base 3-4 or 3-3-5.

In a 4-3, Garrett rushed with his hand in the dirt in a 3-point stance. That’s not to say that he can’t rush standing up, but it’s also not where he’s been the most successful. With Garrett, the Rams would have some flexibility for a hybrid 3-4/4-3 defense.

“Obviously, we're still going to have our principles with that stuff, but we're going to let him do what he does best and we all know exactly what he does best,” said Shula. “We're going to work with him and put him in the best spots that we think for him and the defense to succeed.”

Byron Young has shown similar versatility as a pass rusher, occasionally rushing from a three-point stance at Tennessee., but has been effective from a stand-up position with the Rams.

While the Rams have used a Wide 9, it has typically been to isolate a pass rusher on one side. In 2024, the Rams did this with Braden Fiske. They also used Ndamukong Suh as a Wide 9 in 2018.

The Rams may not fully transition to a 4-3 defense, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see them use more four- and five-man fronts. A defensive line with Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Myles Garrett presents a lot of challenges for an offensive line. If the Rams are able to add Aaron Donald to the equation, it adds another dimension as well, especially on passing downs.

Garrett has spent most of his career with the Browns in a 4-3 alignment and that’s where he’s been the most effective. It allows him to rush the passer more aggressively. Still, modern defenses are extremely multiple and Garrett’s role doesn’t change too much.

With so many playmakers on the defensive line, it’s up to Shula to put those players in the best positions to succeed. At the end of the day, it’s a good problem to have. With Sean McVay, the Rams have typically been an odd-front defense and that isn’t set to change drastically in 2026.

However, Garrett should allow the Rams to be more multiple and play more even fronts than they have in the past

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