Rams Lock Up Myles Garrett With Massive Five-Year Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Rams traded for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett earlier this week from the Cleveland Browns. When the Rams acquired Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the offseason, they immediately gave him a new contract. The Rams have done the same with Garrett as they signed him to a five-year contract extension on Thursday.

According to Mike Florio and Pro Football Talk, the Rams have signed Garrett to a five-year contract extension that locks him in through 2038. The contract covers 2026 through 2030 with option years through 2038 for cap purposes.

The details of the contract aren’t known, but it is likely that the deal makes Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Pro Football Talk reported that the signing bonus is $37.5 million, pushing his minimum compensation for 2026 to $37 million.

Last year, Garrett signed a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns that averaged $40 million per year. At that time, that was the benchmark for non-quarterbacks. Since then, Danielle Hunter, TJ Watt, Micah Parsons, Will Anderson, and Aidan Hutchinson have all signed new deals.

Among that group, Anderson set the market for non-quarterbacks when he signed a three-year, $150 million contract in April, averaging $50 million per year.

One of the hidden benefits of the Garrett trade previously was how team-friendly his contract was. While Garrett’s contract averaged $40 million per year, it was heavily back-loaded. He previously had a cap hit of $8.1 million in 2026 and a $16.1 million cap hit in 2027. Only $800,000 of Garrett’s contract in 2028 was guaranteed, meaning that the Rams had an out if they wanted it.

With the Rams signing Garrett to an extension, it’s fair to wonder what happens with Byron Young, Kobie Turner, and Puka Nacua. All three players are up for an extension at the end of the season.

When the Rams traded for Garrett, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that deals for those players were not imminent. Fowler noted that LA is giving early impressions that it won’t extend Nacua, Young, Turner, or Avila this summer. While that could change, deals were not on the radar.

It was always expected that Young wouldn’t be extended, and that now appears even more likely after Garrett’s extension.. His market value is at $30 million per year and the Rams won’t be able to afford that and Garrett at his number.

While it is a big contract for Garrett, the Rams have locked up the best player in football for at least the next five years, which is a positive. As the team continues to take big swings and invest in its stars, the Rams will hope that it results in a Super Bowl title.

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