Rams Sunday Morning Notebook: Optimism Grows for Myles Garrett Return, Trade Buzz Heats Up

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium. With the Chargers entering with an 0-6 record, it’s an opportunity for the Rams to earn their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Sunday will also be unconventional in the sense that both teams share SoFi Stadium. However, not too much will change for either team. Both teams will remain on their typical sideline and use their own team locker rooms. The only difference is that Chargers coaches who typically sit in the booth will use the visiting team's boxes.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching and Myles Garrett’s injury situation ever-changing, there’s a lot to discuss before Sunday’s game. Let’s get into this week’s Sunday Morning Notebook.

Rams Optimistic Myles Garrett Will Return to Practice in Week 9

A story that continues to drag on for the Rams is when edge rusher Myles Garrett will finally return to the field. Garrett has been on injured reserve since before Week 2, and the timeline for his return continues to get pushed back. However, on Sunday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Rams are optimistic Garrett will return to practice for Week 9.

“Once again, there is optimism that Myles Garrett will return to practice this week. I know there was optimism last week, much more this week,” said Rapoport. “He should practice and should be on the field playing relatively quickly.”

From @NFLGameDay Morning: The NFL continues to review #Packers RB Josh Jacobs, as more allegations come to light; Plus, the latest on when Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett could return. pic.twitter.com/KKQp1BWAsS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2026

It’s worth noting that Rapoport reported last week that Garrett would return to practice. There is also a key distinction with this report. Rapoport simply reported that there is optimism for Garrett to return to practice. With Garrett on injured reserve, the Rams have the ability to open his 21-day practice window. That allows Garrett to practice for up to 21 days until the team has to decide to elevate him to the roster.

With that being said, even if the Rams activate Garrett’s practice window, that doesn’t mean he would play next week. Given how safe the Rams have played it with Garrett, they could activate his practice window, see how his knee responds to being back in action, and then proceed from there. That’s not to say that Garrett won’t play next week, but a return after the bye remains more realistic. If the Rams open his 21-day practice window this week, they could wait until ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Green Bay Packers to activate him.

Latest Rams Trade Rumors Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

There is some thought that the Rams could try to trade for a wide receiver. However, things have remained quiet on that front as Les Snead waits for the market to shake out. One name who has been connected to the Rams is Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs.

Downs requested a trade from the Colts this week, but according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the team would prefer to keep him. While Downs is in the final year of his deal, he is also one of the few healthy targets in the passing game. Alec Pierce has been hurt. If the team deals Jonathan Taylor, Downs would be one of the only playmakers remaining on offense.

Now, that doesn’t mean Downs can’t be had. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that the Colts want a third-round pick. Now, that might mean they would take a fourth-round pick, but they don’t appear to be in a rush to trade him.

Also on the wide receiver market, the Jacksonville Jaguars are open to trading Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas is also a player who the Rams have been connected to. There is ongoing belief that the Jaguars will move Thomas by the deadline as his role in the offense continues to decrease.

Rams Set to Use Two Kickers Against Chargers

On Saturday, the Rams elevated kicker Joshua Karty from the practice squad to the active roster, meaning he will play on Sunday against the Chargers. That would give the Rams two kickers active, which is certainly unconventional.

However, given the Rams’ struggles in kickoff coverage, the Rams may use Karty solely on kickoffs. Karty found success with a “knuckleball” kickoff last season, making it difficult for opposing teams to handle kickoffs. With Karty, the Rams allowed a league-best 17.7 yards per return.

The Rams won't want to activate two kickers on gameday all season. Karty only has three eligible practice squad elevations. Ideally, the Rams can activate Karty for the next three games and become comfortable enough with him to eventually take over field goal duties as well. This is certainly going to be a situation to watch, especially as the Rams get healthier going forward and roster spots get more limited. Once that happens, it would be very difficult for the Rams to have two kickers active.

Could Ejiro Evero Eventually Return to the Rams?

The Carolina Panthers fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Friday following their loss to the Green Bay Packers. Evero spent five years with the Rams as their safeties coach before being promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator.

Evero will be a name to watch for the Rams, especially if Chris Shula ends up getting hired somewhere as a head coach. Shula has led a Rams defense without Myles Garrett to rank 11th in EPA per play and an impressive sixth in EPA per pass allowed. The Rams rank fifth in total defense and sixth in defensive DVOA.

Over the past two years, Shula has garnered head coach interest around the league, and that will likely be the case again this year. If Shula does get hired, Evero will be a top candidate to replace him. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams brought Evero back at some point this season as a consultant of some sort.