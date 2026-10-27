Rams Trade Deadline Big Board: Realistic Targets Ranked by Fit and Cost

The Los Angeles Rams needed to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday to warrant making any move before the trade deadline. Had the Rams dropped to 2-5, an argument can be made that the Rams should have considered moving on from players they didn’t plan on re-signing. However, with the win, the Rams are right back in the hunt.

If the Rams were to make a trade, making a move for a wide receiver appears to be the most realistic. However, given some injuries at other positions, the Rams will likely keep their options open. They could trade for a defensive lineman if the right opportunity came up. As Max Klare redshirts during his rookie season, a tight end may not be out of the question either.

The 2026 NFL Trade Deadline getting closer. Here are a few names to track on our Rams trade deadline big board.

WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Fit: Brian Thomas Jr. has been a popular name floating around Rams trade circles. Thomas put up 1,282 yards as a rookie and 10 touchdowns, but only has 812 yards in the 20 games since. There’s no question that Thomas would fit a need at wide receiver as the Rams are without Davante Adams for the next 6-8 weeks.



While Thomas would slide right into the Rams’ “X” wide receiver role, it’s fair to wonder where he would fit once Adams does return. Both players fill a similar role on offense. As much as Thomas would be a trade for the future, they also need a player who can provide consistent production as they chase a Super Bowl title.

The Cost: The most realistic price for Thomas is a second-round pick. That’s what the Houston Texans gave up for Marvin Harrison Jr. a few weeks ago, and Thomas has been more productive. The Rams also gave up a second-round pick for Sammy Watkins when they traded for him in 2017.It’s possible the Jaguars get desperate to move off of Thomas and view trading him to an NFC team as a more attractive option. If that’s the case, the Rams may be able to acquire Thomas for the equivalent of a third-round pick. Thomas would cost the Rams around $656,000 for the remainder of the season.

WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) drops a pass Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Fit: If there is a wide receiver available who would be a perfect fit in the Rams’ offense, it’s Josh Downs. Outside of Puka Nacua, the Rams don’t have a wide receiver who can consistently create explosive plays. They are also lacking a reliable option on third down.



Downs is a player who could contribute immediately, but also fit into the offense once Davante Adams comes back. He’s a good separator with the ability to beat man coverage. Downs is a smaller wide receiver and built more like Zay Flowers than Tutu Atwell. While he can win vertically, it’s also not his specialty. He’s much more productive in the intermediate area of the field.

Watch Josh Downs slot left here. 3rd down in the red zone, Chiefs rush 7 and man up behind. Solution: run quick hitters and get open fast. Downs COOKS Sneed off the line, and a better ball from Jones makes this a TD. #49ers pic.twitter.com/31xTOk9vJn — Brady Grustas (@GrustasBrady) October 21, 2026

The Cost: Downs is on the last year of his rookie deal and could be available given that the Colts are at 2-5 and just fired their general manager. He fits much more in the Austin Corbett and Kevin Dotson tier of trade than a splashy move for a star player. With that said, Downs could be available for a fourth-round pick. If he doesn’t re-sign in the offseason, the Rams could potentially get a compensatory pick in return. He also only costs $2.4 million for the remainder of the year.

DL Moro Ojomo, Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) reacts after a third-down stop against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: The Rams should get Kobie Turner back within the next four to six weeks. Still, Poona Ford played an important role for the Rams’ defense and is out for the season. Ojomo is a run-stuffing defensive lineman with pass rush upside. He would fit right in next to Aaron Donald, Braden Fiske, and Kobie Turner and fit an immediate need.

Eagles DT Moro Ojomo with one of the best plays of the week to seal the game for the Eagles on the two-point conversion attempt.



Jalen Carter gets popped, but Ojomo reads it perfectly and saves the game for Philly pic.twitter.com/d6cGHhKjBR — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) September 15, 2026

The Cost: Howie Roseman hasn’t been afraid to move on from players in lost seasons. Ojomo is likely going to earn a $100 million contract in free agency and that’s not a player the Eagles will be able to afford. It’s very possible that a fifth-round pick and a conditional fourth could get the deal done.

DL Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: Since the offseason, Vita Vea is a player who has been on the trade block. Vea asked for a trade back in July when negotiations on a long-term extension stalled. With Ford out for the season, the Rams could use a run-stopping defensive lineman and Vea fits that role perfectly. It may not be a flashy move, but as stopping the run gets more important in December, Vea could be the difference-maker the Rams need later in the season.

The Cost: Vea is not going to come cheap, but with the Buccaneers at 2-5, they could look to move on from an aging player in the last year of his contract. It’s likely they’ll ask for a third-round pick. While the Rams don’t have that in 2027, they could offer a Day 3 pick this year and a third-round pick in 2028. Vea would cost the Rams $1.4 million for the remainder of 2026.

WR Jauan Jennings, Minnesota Vikings

The Fit: If the Rams make a trade, wide receiver seems like the most realistic position they would target. They need a reliable third wide receiver and an upgrade over Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell. It’s hard to see the Vikings trading away a player as they sit at 6-0, but Jennings has just four receptions on the year. He’s not a standard “X”, but fits into the offense when Adams returns.



The Cost: Jennings is 29 and only has four receptions for 43 yards this season. If the Rams are looking for a low-value trade, Jennings makes a lot of sense. He could be had for a Day 3 pick swap and only has a cap hit of $2.2 million.

K Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: Is it crazy to think that the Rams would consider trading for a kicker? Blake Grupe spent time with the Colts last season before the Rams signed him off the Jets’ practice squad. If the Colts can get value for their kicker, it might be something they consider. Trading for a kicker is rare, but the Rams’ special teams unit is just that bad.

The Cost: The Colts aren’t simply going to give their kicker away. Shrader is 19-for-21 on field goals this season and 6-for-7 on kicks of 50 or more yards. Would the Colts do it for a fifth-round pick? That’s a trade that ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested last week.

TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: It seems almost insane that the Rams would consider trading for a tight end. With that said, Terrance Ferguson has been hurt and Colby Parkinson has managed injuries all season as well. Given Max Klare was inactive and a healthy scratch last week, it’s clear he isn’t ready to contribute yet. Sanders also gives the Rams a potential long-term option at the position, with several of their tight ends set to hit free agency this offseason.

The Cost: Sanders wouldn’t cost the Rams more than a Day 3 pick and would count for just $656,000 against the cap this year. He’s a player the Rams could afford. It may not be a splashy move, but it also allows the Rams to continue leaning into 13 personnel.

WR Jerry Jeudy/Calvin Ridley

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) shoves Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) out of bounds after a made catch during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: Again, wide receiver is going to be a position the Rams target heavily on the trade market. They are going to weigh their options. Jerry Jeudy and Calvin Ridley are both veteran options at the wide receiver position who could fit into that “X” role. Jeudy is slightly more versatile, which matters when Adams returns. However, with KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston emerging in Cleveland and the Titans at 1-6, both teams could look to move off of those two aging players.

The Cost: Jeudy has a very difficult contract to acquire. He would only cost $916,000 this season, but he has a $23 million cap in 2027, and because of his void years, it doesn’t make him easy to cut. Ridley is similar as well. He’s relatively cheap for this season at $3.5 million, but his cap hit goes up to $29 million in 2027. If the Rams were to move on, it would cost $7.5 million in dead money. With that said, their contracts could also lower their trade value to a Day 3 pick at most.

WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) breaks a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) in the first half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: With the Chargers at 0-6, it’s possible they look to move on from some players as they look ahead to a new era. Quentin Johnston has shown flashes, but hasn’t worked out for them. For the Rams, he would add an element of speed and give Matthew Stafford a similar target as Kenny Golladay, who he had success with in Detroit.

The Cost: Because Johnston hasn’t produced consistently with the Chargers, his value isn’t as high. He would likely only cost a 2027 sixth-round pick or 2028 fifth-round pick. That’s something the Rams could afford. He would also only cost $1.6 million against the cap this season.

EDGE Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Fit: Josaiah Stewart and Wesley Bailey have filled in nicely on the edge without Myles Garrett, but they lack consistent pressure. Stewart may be better as a role player, which will happen once Garrett returns. However, if the Rams could add a more experienced player to that rotation, it would give the Rams’ pass rush even more depth.

The Cost: Mack is 35 and will want to play for a contender as the Chargers still haven’t won a game. A sixth-round pick may get the deal done and the Rams may be able to convince the Chargers to take on some of his $4.8 million cap hit for the remainder of the season.

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