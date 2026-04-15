The Rams Must Avoid These Prospects in 2026 NFL Draft

The conversation this time of year around the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL Draft is always about which players the team should draft. However, today we’re going to talk about which players the Rams shouldn’t draft. These are players that present too much risk or would simply be a poor fit.

Oct 18, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson runs with the ball while Florida Gators safety Bryce Thornton (18) defends during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

1. WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Thompson is a wide receiver that the Rams have met with and if they take him, serious questions need to be asked. Similar to Branch, what makes Thompson different from Atwell? He’s another limited, undersized wide receiver who returned one punt in college and has worse ball skills and isn’t as strong of a route runner as Atwell was coming out of Louisville.

Thompson’s size really comes into question with his health as he missed games in 2023 and 2024. He really only has one season of production in the SEC. This is a player that needs designed touches and the Rams haven’t been able to make that type of player work in the offense.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass in the first half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2. QB Drew Allar, Penn State

Many will put Ty Simpson here, but the Alabama quarterback actually fits the McVay offense well. He’s Kirk Cousins with a mix of Baker Mayfield. Allar meanwhile, is not much of a fit and has too many question marks. When it comes to Allar, all of the physical tools are there. He has the arm strength and can hit all levels of the field. However, he’s never consistently been able to put it together.

Even prior to the injury last year at Penn State, Allar simply wasn’t very good. He hadn’t taken the step forward that many were hoping for and expecting. Allar would likely be a Day 3 pick, but the Rams would be better off with Stetson Bennett as their QB3 or drafting Cade Klubnik or Garrett Nussmeier.

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Eli Stowers (9) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

3. TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

This isn’t to say that the Rams shouldn’t take a tight end. It’s very possible that they take Kenyon Sadiq in the first round and nobody would blink an eye. However, this specific archetype of wide receiver is one that they need to stay away from. Eli Stowers may be a great player, but the Rams have done this before as well. Stowers is relatively new to the tight end position as he was recruited as a quarterback. He’s still raw as a player, especially as a blocker, and he’s still developing as a route runner.

Stowers is an insane athlete and teams have been evaluating him at wide receiver. Back in 2021, the Rams did this with Jacob Harris. He was a great athlete at tight end at UCF and the Rams transitioned him to wide receiver. Harris was cut after the 2022 season. Stowers may be better, but he’s going to need a lot of development to work out at tight end or receiver.

(EDITORÕS NOTE: Resubmitted with alternate crop.) Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) leaps while being shoved out of bounds by Florida Gators defensive back Bryce Thornton (18) while picking up a third down during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Over the past five years, the Rams have struggled to find ways to get Tutu Atwell involved in the offense. Atwell was drafted in the second round in 2021 and could never carve out a role in the offense. After re-signing Atwell to a $10 million fully guaranteed contract last offseason, Atwell essentially disappeared completely.

The Rams have done this dance with Atwell and Tavon Austin. It’s simply not a player that works in the offense. Xavier Smith provides just as much as a former undrafted free agent. He’s shown that he can win deep and he can return punts. The undersized, role-specific player has not worked since McVay arrived in Los Angeles. Branch could end up being the next Zay Flowers, but that’s likely the exception in terms of his potential outcomes.

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

5. OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

There is a lot to like when it comes to Monroe Freeling. He looks the part and has all of the physical tools to be successful. However, he’s still raw and developing and only has 18 collegiate starts.

In a sense, Freeling is the perfect selection for the Rams because there isn’t pressure to start right away. At the same time, that’s also why the Rams need to stay away. Warren McClendon played well at right tackle in 2025. If the Rams take a developmental tackle for depth, that’s something that they can address in round three, not 13th overall.