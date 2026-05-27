5 Rams Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams have officially begun OTAs. While roster and position battles won’t hit full speed until training camp, OTAs are when players start to pick up momentum. Many will be watching the wide receiver position among others. Here are five players who could potentially lose their jobs in OTAs.

RB Jarquez Hunter

While it is possible that Hunter takes a step forward in year two, he could be playing for his job this summer. The Rams tend to bring rookies along slowly, but Hunter didn’t play any offensive snaps and was inactive for much of the season. Ronnie Rivers was brought back and the Rams signed Dean Connors as an undrafted free agent. It’s very possible that Hunter is kept as the fourth running back, but his roster spot is far from guaranteed.

WR Konata Mumpfield

After being drafted in the seventh round last year, Mumpfield carved out a role on offense. He finished with 10 catches for 92 yards, but was also on the field for over 40 percent of the team’s offensive snaps down the stretch. With that said, the Rams drafted CJ Daniels, which will add some competition. Brennan Presley and Tru Edwards will compete for roster spots as well. It’s also possible that the Rams sign or trade for a wide receiver. Mumpfield has the experience from last year, but his limitations at the catch point because of his frame were clear. Mumpfield will be competing for a roster spot in OTAs.

QB Stetson Bennett

When the Rams drafted Ty Simpson 13th overall, it was assumed that he would be the backup to Matthew Stafford. At the same time, Simpson will have to earn that role and perform better than Bennett. As much as Simpson has an opportunity to compete, Bennett does as well. This is his fourth year in the system. Simpson may end up taking the backup job at some point, but Bennett won’t make it easy.

DL Ty Hamilton

It’s hard to evaluate defensive line play during OTAs as much of it is done without pads. Still, Ty Hamilton’s role on the roster isn’t locked up. Tyler Davis is looking to take another step and the Rams drafted Tim Keenan III. Larrell Murchison was also brought back as an experienced player. Hamilton didn’t play well as a rookie and he should start to feel some pressure to perform.

CB Emmanuel Forbes

Earlier this offseason, the Rams declined the fifth-year option of Emmanuel Forbes. While he is a good depth player, he remains inconsistent. If Forbes doesn’t perform well in OTAs or training camp, it could open the door for someone like Al’Zillion Hamilton who will be fighting for a roster spot. Forbes provides solid depth, but can the Rams rely on him if he’s forced into a larger role?