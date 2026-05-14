Rams Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

The Los Angeles Rams' 2026 opponents have been set since the end of the regular season and we will finally know when those games will happen when the NFL releases the schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

There is a lot of excitement around the Rams heading into 2026. This is a team that fell short in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks. After trading for Trent McDuffie in the offseason, the Rams appear to be all in for a Super Bowl run. They will hope the schedule sets them up well.

We'll have all the latest in terms of schedule rumors for you right here, so make sure to follow along for all Rams schedule news.

2026 Rams Opponents

Home games: Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers (AUS), Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs

Away games: Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos

Confirmed Rams Schedule

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Thursday Night Football, Australia)

The Rams' Week 1 game has already been known for a while as they will head to Melbourne, Australia to host the San Francisco 49ers.That game will take place on Thursday Night Football in Week 1 and will be televised on Netflix.

Week 2: vs. New York Giants (Monday Night Football)

Following a Week 1 trip to Australia, the Rams will have a long break before playing the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. It will be a second consecutive primetime game for both teams.

Now I can confirm: Giants will open with back-to-back prime time games at home on Sunday night against Cowboys, which we knew, and on "Monday Night Football" in Los Angeles against the Rams, per source. https://t.co/3vmHh3mmw3 https://t.co/wr4S0mlrHT — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 14, 2026

Week 12: vs Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve)

They are also confirmed to be playing on Thanksgiving Eve at home against the Green Bay Packers. That game will also be televised on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET. It's the first time ever the NFL has had a game on Thanksgiving Eve.

Rams 2026 Confirmed Primetime Games

Week 1: vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF), Netflix, 5:35 p.m. PT

Week 2: vs. New York Giants (MNF), ESPN, 8:20 p.m. PT

Week 12: vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving Eve), Netflix, 5 p.m. PT

It should be expected for the Rams to be heavily featured in primetime in 2026. They are one of the top contenders in the NFC and the Super Bowl favorite heading into the season. The Rams are also in a major media market. The Rams are already set to begin the season with back-to-back primetime games and will also play in the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game.

Strength of Schedule

The Rams won't have an easy road to the Super Bowl as they have one of the tougher schedules in the NFL. According to Sharp Football Analytics, the Rams will have the fifth-toughest schedule in the NFL next season.

NEW: NFL strength of schedule for 2026!



5 easiest schedules:



1️⃣ Lions

2️⃣ Saints

3️⃣ Bengals

4️⃣ Browns

5️⃣ Jets



5 hardest schedules:



2️⃣8️⃣ Rams

2️⃣9️⃣ Cowboys

3️⃣0️⃣ Panthers

3️⃣1️⃣ Dolphins

3️⃣2️⃣ Cardinals



1-32 with insight & analysis:https://t.co/iS1PFqfcxx — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 4, 2026

However, based on the standard opponent win percentage from last season, which most of the media uses, it ranks as the 13th-most difficult. The Rams are set to play seven playoff teams from last season, setting up a gauntlet of a schedule.

Rumored Games/Schedule Leaks

While there have been some verified reports of Rams games, there have been some schedule leaks from social media. One of those rumors is that the Rams will play the Seattle Seahawks on Christmas in Week 16.

Week Opponent Date Confirmed 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers (Melbourne, Australia) 9/10 (TNF) Yes 2 vs. New York Giants 9/21 (MNF) Yes 3 4 5 6 7 @ Las Vegas Raiders 10/25 No 8 9 @ Washington Commanders 11/8 No 10 11 12 vs. Green Bay Packers 11/25 (Thanksgiving Eve) Yes 13 14 15 16 @ Seattle Seahawks 12/25 (Christmas) No 17 18

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