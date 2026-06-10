Rams Could Face Difficult Decision on Alaric Jackson Following Arrest

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in an uncomfortable situation at left tackle as they wrap up OTAs and head into minicamp. On Tuesday, left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on felony battery charges for an incident with a woman in which he allegedly left scratch marks on her arm.

It’s the second time in three years that the Rams have dealt with an incident involving Jackson. Back in 2024, Jackson was suspended for the first two games of the season for recording a woman during sex without her consent.

The Rams and the NFL will allow the legal process to play out and all the facts to surface. The team said as much in a statement to the media. "We are aware of the incident regarding Alaric Jackson, and we take these matters very seriously," the Rams told the Associated Press. "Due to this being an ongoing legal situation, we cannot comment further at this time."

Still, the Rams are experiencing more uncertainty at the left tackle position in June than they would like. If Jackson is seen to have broken the NFL’s personal conduct policy, it would be his second offense.

When it comes to the NFL’s personal conduct policy, it’s very clear. Violations involving assault, battery, domestic violence, or sexual assault result in a baseline six-game suspension. It also would not require charges for the NFL to suspend Jackson. Even if the conduct doesn’t result in a criminal conviction, players can be subject to discipline.

A suspension of Jackson certainly isn’t something that the Rams want to think about as they chase a Super Bowl in 2026. Throughout the McVay era, these are situations that the Rams have mostly avoided. However, these are situations that Jackson is continuing to find himself in.

Following Jackson’s suspension in 2024, McVay was very blunt about where the Rams stand on these issues. “There are certain things that are non-negotiables,” said McVay. “The things that come to your mind immediately are any time that you’re talking about women and children that are involved, being mistreated. Those have never been an issue with anybody that we’ve had here.”

Rams LT Alaric Jackson arrested last night on felony domestic violence charge.



Rams say they "take these matters seriously" but can't comment further due to ongoing legal process. But worth noting this from Sean McVay after Jackson's previous suspensionhttps://t.co/kAog2xz56U pic.twitter.com/DyAEetM2BG — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) June 9, 2026

Unfortunately for McVay, it’s now an issue with Jackson and it could put the Rams in a difficult position. This doesn't even account for Puka Nacua's situation earlier this offseason in which he allegedly bit a woman on the shoulder. Nacua has since gone to rehab.

However, this is a second incident for Jackson and McVay himself called these situations involving women and children non-negotiables. At what point would the Rams simply cut ties and move in a different direction at left tackle?

Last offseason, Jackson signed a three-year, $57.8 million contract with the team. He’s also the only offensive lineman under contract after the 2026 season. Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, and Warren McClendon are all free agents. The only future that the Rams have on the offensive line is third-round pick Keagen Trost.

If the Rams were to outright cut Jackson following the incident and after the facts come out, they would take on $24.4 million in dead money in 2026. While it wouldn’t be ideal, they would be left with around $21 million in cap space to sign a player like Taylor Decker to take over at left tackle. They could also move McClendon to left tackle and start developing Trost to play on the left side.

Cutting Jackson may not be likely, but it’s something that needs to be considered. That’s especially the case considering what McVay has said around Jackson’s previous situation. One of the only things that can derail the Rams’ hopes for a Super Bowl this season is situations like this.

Ever since Jackson took over in 2023, he’s added stability to the left tackle position. However, his reliability and judgement is certainly in question as he puts himself in these situations. When McVay took over in 2017, he preached a “We Not Me” culture. The ethos of that was accountability and protecting the standard, very similar to ‘The Patriot Way’.

If the facts that come out result in a second suspension for Jackson, the Rams may have a decision to make. This is a second time in three years that he’s dealt with off-field issues involving a woman. For a team entering the season with Super Bowl expectations, the Rams can’t afford instability at left tackle. Eventually, the Rams may need to decide whether Jackson still aligns with the standard that McVay has set.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.