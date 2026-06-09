How Rams Could Address Left Tackle After Alaric Jackson Arrest

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on felony domestic battery charges. The facts around Jackson’s arrest will come out in time, but the Rams will need to prepare for life without their starting left tackle.

The human element of Jackson's arrest is more important than anything football related. No matter the circumstances, Jackson allegedly put his hands on a woman and left scratch marks. That doesn’t mean that the Rams will release Jackson, but the team could be looking at a suspension at the very least.

Even if Jackson isn’t officially charged, the NFL’s personal conduct policy is clear. The conduct doesn’t have to result in a criminal conviction for players to be subject to discipline. Additionally, violations involving assault, battery, domestic violence, or sexual assault result in a baseline six-game suspension. The commissioner exempt list could also be an option.

It’s also worth noting that this wouldn’t be Jackson’s first offense. The Rams left tackle was suspended for two games in 2024 for violating the personal conduct policy. It was later reported that Jackson took video of a woman during sex without her consent. Jackson could be looking at a six- or eight-game suspension at minimum..

Available Free Agents

Joe Noteboom

While it isn’t the name that many want to see, it is the one that makes the most sense. This isn’t to say that Noteboom would start, but he is at minimum a potential insurance plan and knows the offense. He’s experienced depth where the Rams don’t have a lot of it. Noteboom spent the first seven years of his career for the Rams and made 35 starts. He spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens as depth, but remains unsigned.

Taylor Decker

This is the option that would be preferred by most. Taylor Decker played 10 years with the Detroit Lions before he was granted his release this offseason. Decker had previously contemplated retirement after missing the 2025 postseason while dealing with pain in his shoulder.

While he remains unsigned, an opportunity to start is likely what he’s been holding out for. If the Rams are facing a suspension with Jackson, Decker provides starting experience and familiarity with Matthew Stafford. If he plays well, the Rams could take the same approach that they did with Rob Havenstein and use Alaric Jackson as quality depth for the second half of the season.

DJ Humphries

If anything, any mention of Humphries should be a good indicator that the free agent market is very thin. The Rams had Humphries last season and in his lone start he struggled. However, that experience and knowledge of the offense is valuable and something that other free agents don’t have. At the very least, Humphries is experienced depth.

Internal Options

It’s very possible that the Rams simply roll with who they have internally. Still, the absence of Jackson changes a lot. If the Rams were to opt to stick with who they have on the roster, they would likely move Warren McClendon to left tackle and play Keagen Trost at right tackle.



Neither of those situations are ideal. The Rams would be put in a position where they are essentially changing both tackle spots and playing two guys at positions where they don’t have a ton of NFL experience. The plan for 2026 was for McClendon to continue building on what he did at right tackle last season and for Trost to be depth.

The Rams also have David Quessenberry. While Quessenberry is experienced, he spent most of last year on the practice squad. If the Rams were to keep McClendon on the right side, Quessenberry would make the most sense at left tackle.

Trade Options

This is the most unlikely scenario. While the Rams have gotten lucky with players such as Austin Corbett and Kevin Dotson, those types of trades don’t come around often. With the lack of depth on the offensive line around the league, especially at tackle, teams typically don’t willingly give up those players. At the very least, they provide depth.

For example, while Walker Little has been demoted on the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line, the team still values him as experienced depth. With Cole Van Lanen working his way back from a knee injury, Little isn’t going anywhere.

The Salary Cap

There is always the possibility that the Rams completely cut ties with Alaric Jackson. Jackson has provided stability at left tackle, but has consistently found himself in these situations. The Rams signed Jackson to a three-year, $56.3 million contract last offseason. They do have an out in the contract after this year, but Jackson has a $25.4 million cap hit in 2026. If the Rams were to cut Jackson, it would cost them $23.4 million in dead money this season.

If the Rams were to sign or trade for an offensive tackle, they would have the money to make a move. They currently have close to $19 million in cap space. That would be enough to sign Noteboom or Decker.

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