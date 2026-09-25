3 Key Matchups That Could Decide Rams vs. Broncos in Week 3

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football. This matchup features two teams that fell short on conference championship weekend last season. Both teams had a disappointing performance in Week 1 and bounced back in Week 2. As the Rams enter a difficult part of the schedule, they will be looking to improve to 2-1 and put some wins together.

While the Rams bounced back against the Giants, the Broncos will present a much more difficult challenge, especially on the road. Here are three matchups that could decide the game between the Rams and Broncos.

Davante Adams vs. Patrick Surtain

If the Rams are without wide receiver Puka Nacua for a second straight week, the offense will rely heavily on Davante Adams once again. Adams had eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants last week, but that will be a lot more difficult against the Broncos, in large part because of cornerback Patrick Surtain.

According to NFL Pro, Adams caught seven of his eight downfield targets in Week 2. However, Surtain has not allowed a downfield reception on his last 213 coverage snaps and has only allowed three such receptions since 2025. This will be the fifth time Adams and Surtain have matched up against each other. Adams has caught 13 of 22 targets for 172 yards and two touchdowns, which is the most for any pass catcher against Surtain.

Davante Adams vs. Patrick Surtain II. Round 5



Adams vs. Patrick Surtain Last 4 Matchups:



2022 Week 4: 5 receptions, 54 yards, 0 TD

2022 Week 11: 4 receptions, 85 yards, 2 TD

2023 Week 1: 2 receptions, 16 yards, 0 TD

2023 Week 18: 3 receptions, 26 yards, 0 TD pic.twitter.com/wLgCcoP0kw — LAFB Network (@LAFBNetwork) September 24, 2026

With Adams facing a difficult challenge against Surtain, McVay may need to get creative and find ways to get him open. If Surtain does take away Adams, other players like Terrance Ferguson will need to step up and get open.

Trent McDuffie vs. Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos are heavily reliant on explosive plays on offense, and Jaylen Waddle is a big part of creating those. In Week 1, Waddle was held to one reception for three yards. However, against the Jaguars, he had eight receptions for 138 yards, including a 49-yard catch. McDuffie helped shut down Malik Nabers last week. The Rams will need to play McDuffie on Waddle and force the Broncos to work down the field.

After McDuffie played primarily in zone coverage in Week 1, the Rams deployed him as a shutdown cornerback last week, using him primarily in man coverage. McDuffie’s three pass breakups are tied for the most in the NFL. His ability to remain calm with the ball in the air is something the Rams’ defense missed last year.

"He's excellent, always in the right spot, very calm with the ball in the air," said defensive coordinator Chris Shula. "He did an awesome job when he was asked to play man coverage. He did an awesome job in some of his run replacements in some of our zones."

If McDuffie can take away Waddle as a primary option, it could give the Rams’ pass rush more time to get to Bo Nix. Limiting explosive plays and getting pressure on Nix should be priorities for Chris Shula’s defense.

Alaric Jackson vs. Nik Bonitto

If the Rams are going to find success on offense, they have to find a way to protect Matthew Stafford. That starts with the Rams’ offensive tackles, especially Alaric Jackson. Jackson can struggle against speed rushers because he can be slow getting into his pass-blocking set. Bonitto has a very good get-off at the line of scrimmage that could present some problems. He ranked second in the NFL last season with 41 quick pressures.

With the Rams in 13 personnel, they will likely chip Bonitto and give Jackson some help when they can. However, Bonitto still has the ability to disrupt an offensive game plan, and the Rams will need Jackson to give Stafford time.

Nik Bonitto was MOVING yesterday. Best get-off in the league. pic.twitter.com/l94uWEo21V — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) September 21, 2026

This is also where the Rams’ running game becomes important. The Rams will need to remain on schedule and stay out of obvious passing downs. If the Rams end up in third-and-long situations, allowing Bonitto to tee off at the snap and not focus on the run, it could be a difficult game for Jackson.

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