Davante Adams’ Historic Performance Masks Rams’ Biggest Issue on Offense

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants in Week 2 in dominant fashion, winning 28-6. Despite being without wide receiver Puka Nacua, the Rams had the second-best passing game since 2022. Behind Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams, the Rams averaged 0.6 EPA per pass. Adams had eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns, finishing 11 yards shy of his career high.

“He had a good look in his eye. He had a great week of preparation,” said head coach Sean McVay earlier this week. “I thought getting him involved early was key. Then obviously, to do what he and Matthew did is a tremendous credit to those guys.”

With his performance, Adams became the fourth-oldest player in NFL history to have 195 yards receiving and two or more touchdowns in the same game.It’s a testament to Adams’ longevity and what he’s still able to do at 33 years old. When the Rams needed Adams to be the WR1 that he was earlier in his career, he was able to step up and be that.

It wasn’t just Adams who had a career game, either. Second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson set a career high with six receptions as he had 54 yards receiving and a touchdown. Despite having limited involvement in the offense in his short career, Ferguson stepped up in a major way.

Davante Adams’ Historic Performance Masks Rams’ Lack of WR Depth

The Rams’ wide receiver situation is one where multiple things can be true at the same time. Adams and Ferguson stepping up doesn’t eliminate the team’s need for a more reliable third wide receiver in the offense.

Yes, the Rams are an offense running more 13 personnel and heavier tight end sets. Through two weeks, the Rams lead the NFL in 13 personnel rate at 45 percent. The next closest team is the Buffalo Bills at 32 percent.

Even if the Rams see Ferguson as their third receiving option and he stepped up in a big moment, that doesn’t mean they should be content with the wide receivers they have available. The Rams are still running 11 personnel on over half of their offensive snaps.

It’s true that the Rams had success against the Giants, but New York was also very thin at cornerback. That situation is going to drastically change this week against the Denver Broncos. What happens if Nacua doesn’t play and Patrick Surtain takes away Adams? Which wide receiver steps up?

Adams’ performance against the Giants was impressive and very exciting. However, it also masked the Rams’ biggest issue on offense: They don’t have a third wide receiver they can trust.

Rams Aren't Getting Enough From Their Complementary Wide Receivers

Outside of Adams, Rams wide receivers combined for two receptions for 31 yards. As the WR7, Tutu Atwell had one reception for 19 yards and Konata Mumpfield had one catch on two targets for 12 yards. Xavier Smith was targeted, but was credited with a drop.

Mumpfield, Smith, and Atwell are fine depth wide receivers to an extent. However, it’s fair to ask if they are the answer and if they can be trusted as the third wide receiver in the offense. While the entire offense was underwhelming against the San Francisco 49ers, it was a similar result. Nacua led the way with 74 yards while Adams had three receptions for 26. Outside of those two, Rams wide receivers combined for one reception for eight yards. Mumpfield was targeted once, but didn’t have a catch.

Rams Missed Opportunities to Address Wide Receiver Depth

It’s fine that the Rams want to use tight ends more, and their roster construction says that they should. At the same time, there is still a need for a more experienced third wide receiver and it’s something that the front office has seemingly ignored. The Rams didn’t sign a low-cost free agent before the draft or heading into training camp. Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Brandin Cooks, and Darius Slayton all could have been options. All have been signed by other teams.

It made sense that the Rams didn’t want to draft a wide receiver early and have to rely on a young player in that spot. However, they didn’t address the position when they had opportunities.

Even if the Rams still took Ty Simpson in the first round, Antonio Williams would have been an option over Max Klare, who is currently the team’s TE6. That’s not a knock on Klare by any means and he could be a good player. Klare will step in next year when the Rams potentially lose Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen in free agency. At the same time, the Rams had an opportunity to address the position after taking Simpson and before selecting CJ Daniels in the sixth round.

Rams’ Wide Receiver Depth Will Be Tested Against Better Defenses

The Rams were able to get by with their lack of wide receiver depth because Adams had one of the best performances of his career. That may not happen against other teams. At some point, especially if Nacua has to miss more time, the Rams may have to rely on another wide receiver. It’s hard to have confidence that Mumpfield, Smith, or Atwell could deliver in that spot.

It’s true that the Rams have built their offense around their tight ends, and Ferguson had a strong game when featured against the Giants. However, the Rams are still operating out of 11 personnel with three wide receivers on half of their snaps. There may come a time this season or during the playoffs when the Rams have to rely on their wide receiver depth. If they do, it’s fair to ask if the Rams can trust the players currently on the roster.

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