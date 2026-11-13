Rams Officially Place Puka Nacua on Injured Reserve, Make Two Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams have officially placed wide receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve. After Nacua got hurt late in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, it was determined that he suffered a sprained PCL and turf toe. While the Rams weren’t initially sure whether they would place Nacua on injured reserve, they made it official on Thursday.

In corresponding moves, the Rams signed wide receiver Brennan Presley to the active roster and added Tyler Scott to the practice squad.

With Nacua on injured reserve, he will miss at least the next four games. While the Rams have a bye next week, that does not count against the time missed. Nacua would have to miss games against the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers. That would put Nacua back for Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys at the earliest.

Prior to Thursday, the Rams were unsure whether they would place Nacua on injured reserve. Teams are only allowed eight return designations during the season. The Rams had already used return designations on Keagen Trost, Myles Garrett, Ronnie Rivers, and Terrance Ferguson. They are also likely to use return designations on Kobie Turner and Davante Adams. If they plan on using one on Nacua as well, that would put them at seven of their eight available return designations.

While Nacua is out, the Rams will be relying on Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels, and Xavier Smith to fill in at wide receiver. Additionally, Adams should be back following the Packers game in Week 12.

Now that Nacua is on injured reserve, the Rams are very thin at the wide receiver position. It makes sense to bring up a player like Presley. Presley has spent time on the practice squad the last two years and could provide some special teams value. At Oklahoma State, Presley earned All-Big 12 honors as a kick returner.

The Rams also added Scott to the practice squad. Scott was on the practice squad last year with the Rams and spent all of training camp with the team before being let go as part of final roster cuts.

The additions of Presley and Scott give the Rams some flexibility at wide receiver, but it's difficult to see either player making a significant impact on offense. With the trade deadline already passed, the Rams don't have many options to improve the position. For now, they'll have to hope that their young receivers can provide enough production to keep the offense afloat until Adams and Nacua return.

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