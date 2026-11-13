Rams Midweek Report: Are the Playoffs Still Realistic? Puka Nacua to IR, and Trade Deadline Leftovers

Just as things were starting to look better and the Los Angeles Rams could see the light at the end of the tunnel, they were hit with another barrage of injuries. Last week, it was expected that the Rams would get Myles Garrett and Terrance Ferguson back. With Davante Adams set to return in a few weeks, it was looking like as long as the Rams could stay afloat, the playoffs were still within reach.

As quickly as Ferguson returned, he was out again, this time with a hamstring injury that he suffered during his first practice back. During the game against the Washington Commanders, Steve Avila left the game with a hamstring injury and Puka Nacua injured his knee late in the fourth quarter. That doesn’t mention that Trent McDuffie had to miss Sunday’s game with a back injury. It marked the third game in four weeks that McDuffie missed.

At this point, do we need to add that the Rams are without Jaylen Watson for the rest of the season? All season it’s been one step forward and two steps back for the Rams on the injury front. The Rams have remained mostly healthy on the offensive line, but at skill positions, it certainly feels like 2022 all over again.

It’s not all bleak, though. For as injured as the Rams have been, they finally went on a run they needed. With their third straight win last week, the Rams improved to 5-4 and moved above .500 for the first time this season.

Now it becomes a matter of whether the Rams can survive this next wave of injuries to still be in contention for the playoffs come December. According to several metrics, the Rams have one of the more grueling schedules in the NFL over the second half of the season.

So the Rams future schedule... is... sheesh pic.twitter.com/XpSkHTWoHj — PFF (@PFF) November 10, 2026

Following the Rams’ bye week, they will play the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams will be without Adams for at least the Packers game and likely Avila as well. With Puka Nacua set to go on injured reserve, they will be without Nacua for those games as well.

The Packers and Chiefs certainly have their flaws, but both have top-10 defenses. Through nine weeks, the Packers rank sixth in defensive EPA per play and the Chiefs rank tenth. The Rams were already inconsistent on offense. With Adams coming off of a hamstring injury and without Nacua and Avila, it could make things even more difficult.

If the Rams beat the Cardinals and then lose back-to-back games to the Packers and Chiefs, that puts them at 6-6. At that point, they’d have to rattle off five straight wins or hope that 10-7 is good enough to make the playoffs in a very difficult NFC.

While it certainly hurts their playoff chances, it doesn’t eliminate them. At that point, the Rams would be mostly healthy going into San Francisco and be in a position to make a run. It doesn’t seem crazy to think that the Rams could win five straight games to finish off the season.

Even if they were to lose to the 49ers, The Athletic’s projection gives them a 72 percent chance to make the postseason. An 11-6 finish puts them at 99 percent.

This isn’t to say the Rams’ season is over or that there’s reason to have a negative outlook. That is a realistic scenario. The Rams managed to show toughness and grit to survive the first half of the season. Now they’ll need to do the same in the second half.

Rams Place Puka Nacua on Injured Reserve

There had been some thought that the Rams may not place Nacua on injured reserve. The Rams only have eight return designations to use throughout the season. They’ve used one on Keagen Trost, Myles Garrett, Ronnie River, and Terrance Ferguson. The Rams will likely use one on Kobie Turner and Davante Adams. By putting Nacua on injured reserve with the expectation that he will come back, the Rams have one return designation remaining.

With Nacua set to go on injured reserve, he will be out at least four games. The bye week does not count. That means the earliest Nacua can return is Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys on December 20. His absence against the Cardinals, Packers, Chiefs, and 49ers certainly makes things interesting. The Rams need to find a way to survive that stretch.

Inside the Rams' Failed Attempts to Add a Wide Receiver

Following Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Rams came away empty-handed. Despite needing a wide receiver, the Rams opted to hold on to their draft assets. It’s certainly an odd decision considering that the WR1 right now is Konata Mumpfield.

With that said, that doesn’t mean the Rams didn’t try. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Rams were among the teams that called about Ladd McConkey. The Rams also called on Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, but wouldn’t give up what was being asked for him. Cleveland Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Rams also called on Jerry Jeudy. However, the Browns wanted premium draft picks.

While the Rams made trade calls, nothing ever got serious. The thinking in the building remains that they will get Davante Adams and Puka Nacua back this season and that making a trade and giving up assets wasn't necessary.

3 Things I Think

1. The Rams Should Take a Chance on Brandon Aiyuk

It was initially reported that the 49ers were going to release Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday after he reported to the team. However, with Aiyuk on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, the 49ers are likely to hold on to him for the next two weeks. Once Aiyuk does become available, he’s a low-risk signing that the Rams should consider. He provides a solid WR3 option, and if he can return to his pre-injury form, the Rams would be getting a player who was once a borderline top-10 wide receiver.

2. 22 and 13 Personnel Could Be the Answer on Offense

Without Adams and Nacua, it will be interesting to see what Sean McVay does on offense. Back in 2018, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said,

“The hardest thing gap-control wise is 22 personnel (two backs, two tight ends),” Schwartz says. “Thirteen (one back, three tight ends), if you don’t know exactly what you’re doing on defense, 13 personnel can wear your ass out.”

A serious argument can be made that the best two players on offense for the Rams on Sunday will be Blake Corum and Kyren Williams. It could make sense to get both players on the field. Williams especially has proven to run good routes while Corum has been one of the more efficient running backs in the NFL.

3. It's Time for the Rams to Give CJ Daniels a Chance

Two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Chargers, it took an entire half before Sean McVay’s hand was forced and he had to play rookie tight end Max Klare. Playing Klare was the best decision McVay made in that game and left some wondering why he hadn’t been playing him previously.

The same can be said about CJ Daniels. By all accounts, Daniels impressed in training camp and the preseason. However, he has played just six snaps on offense. Given the Rams’ current wide receiver situation, that needs to change. It’s time to give Daniels an opportunity.

From the Injury Report

Not too much changed from Wednesday’s projection. However, tight end Davis Allen was downgraded from a limited participant to DNP with an oblique injury. Additionally, tight end Tyler Higbee was added as a non-participant due to an illness. The biggest thing for the Rams on Thursday was Nacua officially heading to injured reserve.

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