One NFL Evaluator Doesn't Think Rams WR Puka Nacua Is a Top-10 Receiver

Since being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, wide receiver Puka Nacua has continued to prove that he’s one of the best in the NFL. Nacua broke the NFL rookie receptions and receiving yards record during his first season. A serious argument could be made that he should have won the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Award last year.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently polled NFL coaches and executives on their top-10 wide receivers in the NFL. Coming in fourth behind Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba was Nacua.

One NFL Evaluator Left Puka Nacua Out of Their Top-10

However, while Nacua was ranked fourth, one voter left Nacua completely off their ballot. It can certainly be argued where Nacua deserves to be inside the top-10. With that said, he deserves a spot inside the top-10.

Nacua’s 313 receptions during the first three seasons of his career are the fourth-most all time behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Thomas, and Justin Jefferson. His 4,191 yards are the second-most behind Jefferson. Nacua hasn’t just been good in his first three years in the league, he’s been at an elite level.

Despite Nacua’s early success in his career, he’s consistently been overlooked. After a historical rookie season, quarterback CJ Stroud beat him out for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Nacua led Smith-Njigba in receptions, targets per route, yards per route run, and first downs per route run last season. Still, it was Smith-Njigba who won Offensive Player of the Year.

Last offseason, Nacua was an honorable mention after failing to eclipse 1,000 yards because he missed five games with an injury.

Nacua Continues to Produce at a Historic Pace

It’s hard to understand how Nacua continues to be overlooked by those in the media and around the league. The Rams moved on from Kupp last year because they were confident in Nacua’s ability to be their top wide receiver. His status as a former fifth-round pick may have something to do with it, but he’s proven to be nothing but productive and show up in the big moments.

Nacua’s 44 receptions and 654 yards in his first six playoff games are an NFL record. Among receivers with six or more playoff games, Nacua’s 109 yards per game is also the most all-time. Nacua and Larry Fitzgerald are the only players to average more than 100 yards in the playoffs with at least six games played.

NFL Coordinator Calls Nacua a "Complete Receiver"

He wasn’t overlooked by everybody. One NFL coordinator had positive things to say about Nacua and called him a complete receiver.

“Strong hands, contact balance, ability to block in the run game, run after the catch, run through the catch, can go get it, can play any spot," an NFL coordinator said. "Complete receiver. Him and Chase are the hardest to tackle."

The 2026 season will be a big one for Nacua as he plays on the final season of his rookie contract. Following an offseason in which Nacua managed issues off the field, the Rams will need to see some maturity before they sign him to a long-term deal.

If Nacua has another season like he did in 2025, it will be very difficult for those around the league to ignore. While Jefferson, Chase, and Smith-Njigba may look the part or play with worse quarterbacks, Nacua has continued to produce at a high level and show up when it matters.

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