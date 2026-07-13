Rams Guard Kevin Dotson Continues to Be One of the NFL's Most Overlooked Players

Ever since the Los Angeles Rams traded for guard Kevin Dotson, he has been one of the best right guards in the NFL. Dotson has been a critical piece to the Rams implementing more of a gap scheme run game into the offense and has become a leader on the offensive line.

During the 2023 season, Dotson was the third-highest-graded interior offensive lineman via PFF. In his second season in the offense, Dotson remained dominant, ranking sixth overall. Dotson continued that dominance into 2025, ranking as the fifth-best interior offensive lineman according to PFF.

Dotson Has Been One of the NFL's Most Consistent Guards

Despite Dotson consistently ranking near the top, he’s never gotten the recognition he’s deserved. Dotson has not been voted to a Pro Bowl or been named an All-Pro selection. However, he did finally receive five first-place votes last season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler polled NFL coaches and executives around the NFL to rank their top interior offensive linemen. Dotson not only didn’t crack the top 10, but wasn’t even among the honorable mentions.

Dotson and Steve Avila were both among the others receiving votes. The players who made the list ahead of Dotson were:

G Tyler Smith, Cowboys

G Quentin Nelson, Colts

C Creed Humphrey, Chiefs

G Quinn Meinerz, Broncos

G Joe Thuney, Bears

G Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

G Trey Smith, Chiefs

C Tyler Linderbaum, Raiders

G Peter Skoronski, Titans

C Aaron Brewer, Dolphins

G Grey Zabel, Seahawks

G Tyler Booker, Cowboys

C/G Elgton Jenkins, Browns

G Robert Hunt, Panthers

The Numbers Show Why Dotson Is Elite

There are some clear locks in that list such as Tyler Smith, Quentin Nelson, Creed Humphrey, Quinn Meinerz, and Chris Lindstrom. Players such as Joe Thuney and Peter Skoronski are likely better all-around players than Dotson.

Player Overall Grade Run Block Grade Pass Block Grade Pass Block Efficiency Pressures Allowed Quinn Meinerz 90.9 92.1 70.9 98.0 25 Creed Humphrey 88.8 88.5 84.1 99.3 8 Chris Lindstrom 88.4 91.7 62.3 96.2 44 Aaron Brewer 87.4 91.5 71.2 98.7 12 Kevin Dotson 86.4 89.3 67.7 97.7 20 Quentin Nelson 84.7 84.5 73.2 98.7 15 Tyler Linderbaum 79.8 83.2 63.4 97.2 26 Joe Thuney 79.4 71 88.6 98.8 15 Peter Skoronski 79 73.2 84.5 98.1 23 Tyler Smith 73.5 81.1 65.4 97.7 2 Tyler Booker 72 76.8 62.4 97.6 25 Trey Smith 68.5 63 75.1 98 16 Robert Hunt 64.7 61.6 64.7 100 0 Elgton Jenkins 62 60.6 72.5 98 10 Grey Zabel 57.3 56.3 58.6 97.5 24

However, at this stage of his career, Dotson should be ahead of Elgton Jenkins. Dotson has been more consistent and is just as powerful in the run game as Robert Hunt. This isn’t to say that Dotson is a perfect player by any means. He has his struggles at times in pass-protection. His pass-block grade of 67.7 ranked 32nd among interior offensive linemen and his pass-blocking efficiency of 97.7 ranked 38th.

Dotson's Run Blocking Makes the Rams Offense Better

However, his dominance in the run game is what separates him from others. For a guard, he completely changes the Rams offense when he’s on the field, showing his value. Without Dotson on the field last season, the Rams averaged 4.0 yards per carry. By comparison, with Dotson, the Rams averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

The Rams’ offensive line as a collective unit is one of the best in the NFL. Most would have them ranked inside the top seven offensive lines heading into 2026. While it’s not surprising that Alaric Jackson, Coleman Shelton, and Warren McClendon missed out on the top 10 at their positions, the Rams’ duo of Dotson and Avila is very good.

What Does Dotson Need to Do to Earn Recognition?

Dotson has been the more consistent of the two and deserves to be recognized. Duke Manyweather, who is one of the best at recognizing offensive line talent, noted at the end of last year, “It’s time that people realize that he’s a top guard in this league.”

Given how dominant the Rams' offensive line has been in recent years, it doesn't make sense that Dotson continues to be so undervalued around the NFL. Last season wasn't a one-time thing as he’s shown the ability to be dominant since joining the Rams in 2023. If Dotson plays at that level again in 2026 and helps lead the Rams to a Super Bowl, it will be difficult for those around the league to ignore him.

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