Rams WR Puka Nacua: No. 4 Player Sets the Tone for the Offense

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 4 player, Puka Nacua

Whenever the Los Angeles Rams have needed a big play over the past few seasons, they’ve gone to wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua has developed into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and an argument can be made that he should have won the Offensive Player of the Year Award last season.

Nacua enters a contract year following an offseason with its fair share of off-field drama. While there is no denying Nacua’s on-field impact, the Rams will need to decide whether Nacua is worth a large investment.

Why Puka Nacua is So Important

When it comes to the Rams’ offense, Nacua plays a big role in marrying the run and pass. His physicality in the run game makes him a threat as a blocker that defenses have to respect. That part of his game is why the Rams are able to have Nacua run routes through the C-gap off of play-action and also run behind him in big moments.

Nacua took another step in his game last season. Without Cooper Kupp, he stepped up and showed that he is one of the pillars of this Rams core. Nacua sets the tone for the entire offense and is there to make a play when needed. He led the NFL in yards and first downs per route run. When the Rams need a play, they often look in Nacua’s direction. The Rams went to Nacua on fourth down three times last season and he scored on two of them while converting the third.

The Depth Behind Nacua

Jordan Whittington plays with a similar intensity as Nacua, but it would be nearly impossible for the Rams to replace their top receiver. Whittington is able to block and run some of the intermediate routes from the slot. However, he’s not as complete of a wide receiver. Nacua has missed time each of the last two seasons with injury. If that happens again in 2026, the Rams would turn to Whittington or simply utilize more 13 personnel as they did last year when Nacua was out of the lineup.

What Happens If Things Go Wrong

Following a career season, Nacua has managed a lot of things off the field this offseason and the hope is that he's moved past it and it doesn't become a distraction. If the Rams are going to win the Super Bowl, they need Nacua at his best. Given his physical style of play, it’s also possible that Nacua is out with injury at some point during the season.

The Rams could get by with Jordan Whittington and Davante Adams is capable of being a top wide receiver. Still, the Rams’ offense would take a step back without their best playmaker and blocking wide receiver. Nacua’s physical style allows McVay to not become predictable. Again, they could get by, but it wouldn’t be at the elite level that’s expected.

Why We Ranked Nacua Here

While Nacua is ranked fourth, an argument can be made that he should be even higher as one of the centerpieces on offense. He marries the run and pass together due to his physical play style and is a player the Rams consistently rely on in big moments. He may not be the most important player in 2026, but he is the most important skill-position player.

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