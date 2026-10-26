10 Takeaways From Rams' Win Over Raiders: Blake Corum Sparks a Much-Needed Victory

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 35-21, to improve to 3-4 on the season. It was the type of win that the Rams needed after a disappointing loss last week. They seemed to find their identity, leading to a complete team win. There’s a lot to talk about after that one. Let’s jump into this week’s 10 takeaways.

Rams Must Find a Way to Start Faster

The Rams continue having slow starts on offense. To start the game, the Rams went three-and-out after three consecutive passes. While they scored on their next four drives, the Rams haven’t scored an opening drive touchdown all season. The Rams also came out flat in the second half. Instead of extending the lead and picking up where they left off, the Rams again went three-and-out. The Rams should be able to find success with their scripted plays at the beginning of each half. They need to find a way to start faster in games.

Special Teams Mistakes Continue to Add Up

It wouldn’t be a Rams football game if we didn’t talk about special teams. The Rams didn’t have any back-breaking mistakes, but the win can’t hide the mistakes that did happen. On the opening kickoff, the Rams allowed a 36-yard return. The next return went for 42 yards. Later in the game, the Rams touched a kickoff that should have been a touchback and got the ball at the 20 instead of the 35. The Raiders also had a successful fake punt. In games with tight margins, these are mistakes that matter. Those mistakes didn’t come back to hurt the Rams on Sunday, but there is still room for improvement.

Blake Corum Is the Spark the Rams' Run Game Needs

Two of the Rams’ best games running the ball this season have been games in which Blake Corum was used consistently alongside Kyren Williams. The answer to the Rams’ running game isn’t one or the other. McVay needs to find ways to get both players into a rhythm. They combined for 33 carries for 192 yards against the Raiders. Corum led the Rams’ first touchdown drive and then had two touchdowns called back because of penalties. Williams might be the engine, but Corum is the spark. He continues to provide the explosive plays that the Rams’ run game needs. Williams and Corum also became the first Rams' running back duo to have 90 or more yards in the same game since Marshall Faulk and Trung Candidate in 2001.

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum's rushing charts shows exactly why they work well together.



A lot more green/consistency from Williams, but Corum brings big-play ability.



The answer to a dominant Rams' run game is using both in a 50-50 split. pic.twitter.com/TFVhtWlDac — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) October 26, 2026

Sean McVay Finally Finds the Right Offensive Balance

Coming into the game, Matthew Stafford led the NFL in passing attempts. While the Rams built an early double-digit lead, McVay also committed to the run earlier in the game, which opened things up in the passing game. The presence of the run game allowed the Rams to get to their play-action passing game and get the tight ends involved underneath with misdirection. This shouldn’t be the expected game script every week, but it shows how much a consistent, balanced offensive approach makes everything easier.

Efficient Matthew Stafford Is the Best Version for the Rams

For much of the season, Matthew Stafford hasn’t been great. He’s been good in moments, but he’s lacked some consistency. Against the Raiders, Stafford was efficient and simply took what was available. In the first half, he went 17-for-19 for 148 yards and had three touchdowns. With his third touchdown, Stafford became the Rams’ all-time leader in passing touchdowns, surpassing Roman Gabriel. The game may have been different during Gabriel’s era, but Stafford still accomplished the feat in nearly half the time. This is the Stafford that the Rams need more consistently. The big games against the Bills are nice, but if Stafford can simply keep the offense on track, it will put the offense in a better spot going forward.

A Major Weakness Remains in the Rams' Passing Attack

For as good as the offense was against the Raiders, the passing game still feels one-dimensional and constricted. Stafford averaged 4.9 air yards per attempt. It’s the second consecutive week he’s averaged fewer than five air yards per attempt. Prior to that, he hadn’t done so in 23 consecutive games. The Rams need a player who can stretch the field and create explosives in the passing game.

Matthew Stafford Passing Chart | Next Gen Stats

Defense Delivers When It Matters Most

This wasn’t the Raiders offense of old that the Rams were going up against. Coming into the game, the Raiders ranked fifth in EPA per pass and sixth in passing success rate. At one point, the Rams were holding them to -0.96 EPA per pass and a zero percent success rate. The defense held the Raiders to 5-for-19 on conversion downs. They also got a stop on a two-point conversion to keep it a two-score game in the fourth quarter. The defense was dominant in the first half and did enough to close it out late in the game.

Rams Finally Find Their Offensive Identity

For much of the season, the Rams haven’t had an identity that they could fall back on. Some of that had to do with injuries, but they weren't the only reason. Against the Raiders, the Rams got back to the team they wanted to be coming into the year. They had a dynamic rushing attack that operated out of 13 personnel and leaned on the play-action passing game. When the Rams' offense went quiet for the entire third quarter, they were able to lean on their rushing attack to put the game away late. This is what the Rams need to lean on going forward.

A Glimpse of What This Rams Team Can Be

While the Rams were impressive in Week 2, Jaxson Dart got injured early in that game. The Raiders may have been on a three-game losing streak, but two of those losses were by three points to the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Had the Rams played like they did last week, they likely would have lost. It may have gotten tense at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but this was a complete team win. The Rams played good, complementary football and now have a win that they can build on.

A Potential Turning Point After a Disappointing Start

This was a turning point in the Rams’ season. There is still a lot of work to do and the Rams need to show that they can stack wins. However, they found an identity on offense that they can lean on and got a win against a solid team when they needed it. After last week, the Rams needed a win they could feel good about, and the way they beat the Raiders provided exactly that. It’s hard not to overreact to one win, but this was a step in the right direction. When we look back at the Rams’ season in two months, it’s possible this win is seen as where things began to change.

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