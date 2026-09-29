Rams Make Pair of Roster Moves in Search for Special Teams Answers, Sign Dean Connors

The Los Angeles Rams made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday. Safety Tanner Ingle was waived by the team. In a corresponding move, they signed running back Dean Connors from the practice squad to the active roster.

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that the Rams released Ingle from the roster. Ingle had a special teams penalty against the New York Giants and the team went on to sign Maximus Pulley from the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. Pulley didn’t play on special teams last week. However, with a full week in the building, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him contribute in that spot moving forward.

Ingle has spent much of the last four years going back and forth from the Rams’ practice squad and active roster. The Rams could try to bring Ingle back to the practice squad, but after four years and signing his replacement, they may just opt to go their separate ways for good.

While it wasn’t official until after the daily NFL transaction wire release, the Rams announced signing running back Dean Connors to the active roster. Connors made his case for a roster spot throughout the preseason, but Ronnie Rivers got the nod. With Rivers going on injured reserve last week, the Rams called Connors up from the practice squad for the game.

Connors reverted to the practice squad on Monday but officially signed with the active roster on Tuesday. He returned the opening kickoff for 23 yards and played four additional snaps on the punt return unit.

McVay noted last week that it was unlikely for Connors to get any carries or snaps on offense with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. However, Connors clearly made enough of an impression on special teams to earn a spot on the 53-man roster going forward.

Given the Rams’ continued issues on special teams, it makes sense that they are testing different personnel. Ingle was part of the problem on special teams and has now been released after the team signed Pulley last week.Connors’ special teams value gave him the nod over Jordan Waters last week and likely played a role in his promotion to the active roster.

Moving on from Ingle and signing Connors to the active roster may only be minor changes, but it’s clear the Rams are looking for answers on special teams. Connors may not have much of a role on offense, but his ability to contribute on special teams gives him value at the bottom of the roster.

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