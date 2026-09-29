3 Special Teams Changes the Rams Need to Make Before It Costs Them Again

The Los Angeles Rams lost another game with their special teams unit playing a major role in that defeat. After leading the Denver Broncos 16-0, two short fields because of errors on the punt unit led to touchdowns and a tie game.

Through three games, the Rams rank 18th in special teams via Pro Football Focus, but are last in special teams DVOA at -13 percent. The Rams need to make adjustments before it costs them another game. Here are three changes the Rams need to make on special teams.

Bring in Competition for Ethan Evans

When Joshua Karty struggled at kicker last year, the Rams brought in competition. The Rams signed Harrison Mevis to the practice squad and he eventually won the competition as Karty continued to struggle. Mevis hasn’t been tested from range, but he has brought some consistency to the kicking operation.

The Rams need to do the same for Evans. He consistently out-kicks his coverage or kicks away from his coverage, leading to big returns. Jack Bouwmeester was signed to the practice squad before the season, but was more of a developmental option. The only punters available in free agency are Jamie Gillan, Matt Haack, and Thomas Morstead. Those options don’t give off much excitement either. Gillan was the fourth-worst punter via PFF last season with the second-lowest net yards per punt.

However, Haack was third in average yards per punt with the 10th-highest net yards per punt in Weeks 12-18. He was also PFF’s eighth-highest-graded punter during that time. Haack had a short stint as the punter in Cleveland in 2023, which was also Bubba Ventrone’s first year with the Browns. At the very least, he could be someone brought in to compete with Evans.

Give Someone Else a Chance in the Return Game

An argument can be made that Smith shouldn’t have returned as the team’s punt returner after muffing a punt in the NFC Championship Game last season. Through three games, Smith is averaging just 9.9 yards per return. PFF has him ranked 24th out of 30 qualifying punt returners this season. He’s been inconsistent in his decision-making, fielding punts he shouldn't and letting punts drop that he should catch.

Smith is much worse as the kick returner. His 20.6 yards per return ranks 37th out of 40 players. The Rams rank 32nd in average kickoff return yards and are 19th in average punt return yards. Even if Smith provides some value on special teams, he wasn’t targeted once on offense as a receiver against the Broncos. His value is very limited on that side of the ball.

The Rams need to try something else, whether that’s Alex Bachman or Brennan Presley on the practice squad or somebody else entirely.

Clean Up the Coverage Units

Some of the issues the Rams have in coverage can be tied to the punter. They rank 21st in average punt return yards allowed. However, this is still an area where they can be better. Their core special teams players like Grant Stuard and Joe Cardona have been some of the better contributors on the unit. Shaun Dolac has also done well.

This is really where the lack of roster depth and the decision to sacrifice special teams-specific players for those who may be able to contribute in a pinch shows up. Emmanuel Forbes likely shouldn’t be a special teams player, but on the Rams’ roster, he is forced to be. Tanner Ingle likely wouldn’t make other rosters, but because of his experience in the system, it’s harder for the Rams to move on.

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