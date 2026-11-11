Rams Restructure Pair of Contracts, But Could Another Move Be Coming?

Following Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams opened up cap space on Wednesday as they restructured two contracts. According to Spotrac, The Rams converted $2 million of Kyren Williams’ salary into a signing bonus, adding two void years to create $1.7 million in cap space. The Rams did the same with Kam Curl’s contract, creating $1.3 million in cap space.

Despite restructuring the contracts, the Rams still have flexibility with both. They have an out with Williams’ deal following the 2027 season, while Curl’s contract also provides flexibility after 2027.

Curl/Williams Contracts | Spotrac

With both moves, the Rams have opened up around $3 million in cap space. While it’s natural to look at the moves and wonder if the Rams have a pending move planned, this was always inevitable. The Rams have consistently been among the teams with the least amount of available cap space this season. They have spent a large portion of the season cap-strapped and under $1 million. They were under $10,000 at one point.

It was never going to be sustainable for the Rams to go the rest of the year with that little amount of cap space. Throughout the season, the Rams have dealt with several injuries, forcing them to make weekly roster moves.

With eight games remaining, it was always unlikely that they would get through the rest of the season without needing to make additional, low-level signings. Whether that's signing a player to the active roster, adding depth at an injury-riddled position, or elevating someone from the practice squad, those moves require cap space. At some point, the Rams were going to have to restructure at least one contract.

These moves also show why the Rams' limited cap space was never going to prevent them from making a trade at the deadline. While the Rams didn’t have a lot of cap space to work with, there were ways to open up space as needed.

Now, that isn’t to say that the Rams can’t still sign a big-name player if they become available. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams are interested in Brandon Aiyuk when the San Francisco 49ers eventually cut him. If Aiyuk signs for the veteran minimum with incentives, that’s a move the Rams could afford. The same can be said if Stefon Diggs demands a release out of Washington.

At the very least, it gives the Rams flexibility to make a late in-season signing if that’s something they want to do. Previously, that would not have been an option.

The timing of these moves may raise some eyebrows, especially coming one day after the trade deadline and Aiyuk’s pending release. However, this was more about necessity than anything else. The Rams simply couldn't continue operating with so little cap space. While the additional flexibility could allow them to make a move if the right opportunity presents itself, the restructures were something the Rams needed to do regardless.

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