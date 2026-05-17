Rams’ 2026 Schedule Includes One Massive Hidden Disadvantage

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Rams have one of the more difficult schedules in the NFL in 2026. They have the fifth-most difficult schedule based on their opponents’ projected win totals.

However, on top of the Rams having one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL, they will be among the most-traveled teams as they begin the season with a trip to Australia. The Rams and San Francisco 49ers will travel almost 10,000 more miles than the next closest team. In fact, the Rams will travel almost twice as many miles on their Australia trip than the Carolina Panthers will travel all season.

While the Rams will be one of the most-traveled teams, they will also have a major disadvantage with how their schedule has been put together. According to Sharp Football Analytics, the Rams will be tied with the sixth-worst net rest disadvantage in the NFL at -6..

NFL Net Rest | Sharp Football Analytics

Last season, the Rams had a net rest advantage of +8, which was among the best in the NFL. In 2025, there were six teams with a -6 net rest disadvantage or worse. Only the Buffalo Bills made the playoffs and they took second in the AFC East for the first time since 2019.

There is obviously some context here as the Rams do have five games with a rest advantage over their opponents. The Rams are one of just three teams with a negated bye week as they play the Green Bay Packers in primetime on Wednesday in Week 11 which is Thanksgiving Eve. With that game taking place on a Wednesday, the NFL gave both teams a bye week. Where the Rams would typically have a net rest edge over their opponent, they won’t have that. Additionally, instead of a typical 13-day bye week, it’s only nine days.

Still, there are some key rest advantages that the Rams have during the 2026 season. Following the trip to Australia, the Rams will have 11 days off. As previously mentioned, they have a bye week before playing the Packers on Thanksgiving Eve and then will have an extra day of rest prior to playing the Kansas City Chiefs the following week.

In Week 14, the Rams will have a mini-bye before playing the San Francisco 49ers and then will have two days of extra rest before their only East Coast trip late in the year. Additionally, the Rams don’t have a true short week. Whereas teams that play on Thursday Night typically have three days between games, the Rams’ Thursday Night game comes one week after playing on a Wednesday. The Rams’ shortest turnaround is playing on Sunday before a Friday game.

However, that’s also where one of the Rams’ major rest disadvantages comes into play. The Rams will have five games with a rest disadvantage in 2026 and will play two teams coming off of their bye week. Notably, in Week 16, the Seattle Seahawks will have an extra day of rest before playing the Rams on a short week on Christmas. The Rams play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys while the Seahawks play on Saturday and will be at home in Week 16. That's also one of the biggest games on the Rams' schedule.

While it may not seem like a big deal, rest plays a big role in the NFL, especially late in the season. The Rams will go through 2026 without a true bye week and the lack of net rest could come into play. That’s not to say that the Rams won’t make the playoffs, but it’s something they’ll have to manage. The Rams may have the talent to make another Super Bowl run, but they’ll need to survive one of the NFL’s toughest schedules to get there.

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