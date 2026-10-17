Rams' Sean McVay Opens Up About Facing Former Assistant Mike LaFleur

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. While it’s another game between two division rivals, it’s also the first meeting between Sean McVay and Mike LaFleur. LaFleur was on McVay’s coaching staff for three seasons from 2023 to 2025 and was hired as the head coach of the Cardinals this past offseason.

“Mike and I talk a lot. I haven't talked to him yet this week just because it's been busier than normal, but I will talk to him at some point,” said McVay. “I love Mike and it's about the Rams versus the Cardinals. We're going to try to get after him as good as we can this week, but there's a lot of good tape. He's done a great job there.”

Going up against a former assistant is nothing new for McVay. Since becoming a head coach himself in 2017, teams have typically pulled from his staff to try and recreate what he’s done. Over the past nine years, McVay has helped develop seven head coaches.

Sean McVay and Mike LaFleur Have a Long History

McVay is 5-8 against his former assistants, but five of those losses have come against Matt LaFleur, Mike’s brother. LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017 before leaving to be the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans where he was able to call plays. Matt LaFleur was then hired as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

The LaFleur brothers and McVay have a long history. Matt LaFleur was on Kyle Shanahan’s offensive staff with the Houston Texans back in 2008. When Shanahan was hired as the offensive coordinator with Washington, LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach and McVay was hired as an offensive assistant. McVay and LaFleur became close in Washington. That’s also when McVay and Mike LaFleur met. Mike LaFleur would fly out to Washington after he graduated and sit in film rooms.

Sean McVay Discusses Challenge of Facing Former Assistant

Before hiring Mike LaFleur, McVay had struggled to retain offensive coordinators for more than two seasons. Matt LaFleur left after his first season, and then Kevin O’Connell only lasted two years before he was hired away.After Liam Coen left following the 2022 season, McVay hired Mike LaFleur. With that comes some familiarity, but it isn’t something that McVay is concerned about going into Sunday’s game.

“Not so much because this has been very normal, if you will. Going against a lot of coaches that have done a great job for us,” McVay said. “Now, if we were an operation where you're stopped at the line of scrimmage and you're communicating code words like what we did earlier when we first got here, that would be a different deal because the defense can hear it and be able to react…He knows exactly what we've been trying to do, but there are always new iterations.”

While the Rams won a Super Bowl with O’Connell, an argument can be made that Mike LaFleur was the most successful offensive coordinator under McVay. The Rams made the playoffs in all three years and had the No. 1 offense in 2025 and also had a top-10 offense in 2023. LaFleur also played a key role in reshaping the Rams’ run game to be more multiple.

Matthew Stafford and Mike LaFleur Share Mutual Respect

However, the biggest beneficiary of LaFleur’s presence may have been Matthew Stafford. Last season, Stafford won MVP for the first time in his career. From 2023-2025, Stafford ranked sixth in EPA per pass. To start the 2026 season, Stafford has ranked 11th.

“I think he's a fantastic coach. I have a great relationship with him,” said Stafford. “A ton of respect for Mike, what he's meant in my career and being a part of the staff here when I was playing. I have a ton of trust that he'll get that thing going over there pretty darn quick. Fired up to go play against him and see him.”

While Stafford is looking forward to facing his former offensive coordinator, LaFleur will now have the challenge of trying to stop the quarterback he spent three seasons working alongside. That respect goes both ways, as the new Cardinals head coach was equally complimentary of his former quarterback this week.

“His process is the most consistent I've ever been around in my life,” LaFleur said. “Ultimate professional, better person, obviously MVP/Hall of Fame quarterback, and I look forward to going against that challenge. When I took this, I told him how grateful I am for him. But at the same time, when it's time to go on Sunday, let's go. And I'm excited to watch our guys go compete."

McVay has become accustomed to seeing former assistants find success elsewhere, and LaFleur is the latest on that list. However, Week 6 is about much more than McVay going up against a former assistant. The Rams are 2-3 and trying to avoid falling further behind in the NFC West. Both sides know each other well, but that familiarity won't make Sunday's matchup any less important.

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