Rams Shadow Draft: Was Drafting Ty Simpson at 13 the Right Move?

The NFL Draft is over and the Los Angeles Rams have their class of five rookies. The immediate reaction following the draft is that the Rams overthought it in a win-now season and had one of the worst drafts in the NFL. General Manager Les Snead has gotten some fair criticism for his drafting in the past. However, it’s also very easy to criticize after the fact.

Throughout draft weekend, I conducted a “shadow draft,” meaning that any time the Rams were on the clock to select a player, so was I.

The idea is not that I would do a better job of drafting than Snead and the Rams. However, it’s a fun exercise that puts you in the place of the GM for draft weekend.

Below are the rules:

1. Past Shadow Draft results do not carry over. Every year is a new year and I draft with the current Rams roster and needs in mind.

2. I follow along with whatever real-life trades Snead and the Rams made. So even though I might have wanted to trade up inside the top 10 or wanted to trade up from 13, I was along for the ride.

3. I make my picks in real time when the Rams are on the clock and make my pick before the Rams’ selection is announced. Revisionist history is lame.

1st Round (13th Overall) - Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Much like Snead and the Rams, my first pick at 13 was made with the future in mind. Heading into the season, Kevin Dotson and Steve Avila are both on the final years of their contracts. Ioane may provide immediate depth, but Avila has spent time hurt over the last two years. It may not be the most exciting pick, but Ioane was one of the safer prospects in the draft and the need is there. A scenario in which Ioane takes over Avila due to an injury midseason and never gave it up, much like Warren McClendon did at right tackle last year, would have been possible. At that point, the Rams would still have great depth at all three interior positions with Avila.

Where They Went: 14th overall, Baltimore Ravens

Actual Rams Pick: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

2nd Round (61st Overall) - Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Again, I was generally on the same page with Snead with the thought process, but just not the player or position. After losing Tutu Atwell, the Rams need a player who can create space and stretch the field. Williams may have a smaller frame, but he is a good route runner and competes well as a run-blocker. His alignment versatility and ability to stretch the field gives the Rams exactly what they need at wide receiver. The Rams took a player that leans into more of the 13 personnel identity.

Where They Went: 71st overall, Washington Commanders

Actual Rams Pick: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

3rd Round (93rd Overall) - Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

While I went quarterback here in my pre-draft mock draft, it was also unexpected for Caleb Tiernan to still be available at this spot. The Rams took a swing tackle at this spot as well, but Tiernan was higher on my board than Trost. Tiernan provides left tackle-right tackle versatility, but doesn’t provide as much value on the inside.

Where They Went: 97th overall, Minnesota Vikings

Actual Rams Pick: Keagen Trost, OT, Missouri

6th Round (197th Overall) - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

I almost considered taking Nussmeier at 93rd overall. However, he’s still here in the sixth round and will be able to compete with Stetson Bennett as the backup. If he develops into the player that some expect, there is starting upside. This is the best of both worlds where there is no pressure on Stafford, but the Rams get a backup quarterback.

Where They Went: 249th overall, Kansas City Chiefs

Actual Rams Pick: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

7th Round (232nd Overall) - Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Many of the Day 3 linebackers that I expected to be available ended up going in the fifth round where the Rams didn’t have a pick. Jimmy Rolder would have been a great fit, but was taken by the Detroit Lions. Lawson was a leader on the Alabama defense last year and brings a lot of intangibles. He’s the type of player worth betting on at this spot.

Where They Went: UDFA

Actual Rams Pick: Tim Keenan III, Alabama

The Full Class

13 - IOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

61 - WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

93 - OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

197 - QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

232 - LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Based on where they were actually selected, Nussmeier at 197 is still my biggest reach. However, taking him in the sixth round is still good value and he has the potential to develop into a backup.

An argument can be made for Makai Lemon or Kenyon Sadiq at 12. However, Ioane fits a need at guard and was one of the safest players in the class. Ioane is a fantastic pass protector at guard and would help keep Matthew Stafford upright.

Overall I really like what the Rams did with their draft class, but I also don’t mind how Snead approached it. There was a similar philosophical approach by taking players that fill depth roles and future needs.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.