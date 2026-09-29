Rams Film Review: Breaking Down 5 Plays That Defined the Loss to the Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Denver Broncos in Week 3, 30-26. However, it was a game the Rams arguably should have won as they led 16-0 at halftime and looked to be the better team for much of the game.

While the Rams can certainly point to the bad calls at the end of the game, they also had their chances on the field to win. In this week’s film review, we’ll look at the five plays that changed the game.

Play 1: Stafford Misses a Wide-Open Terrance Ferguson

Once Matthew Stafford and Terrance Ferguson get on the same page, they are going to be hard to stop. Ferguson is an elite athlete with the size of a tight end, but he moves like a wide receiver. After he left the game on Sunday with an ankle injury, the offense wasn’t quite the same. He was clearly a big part of the Rams’ gameplan against the Broncos.

Against a good defense, you have to be able to take advantage of opportunities. On the opening drive, the Rams have 2nd-and-5 from the Broncos’ 43-yard line. The Rams run a play-action pass and the Broncos’ linebacker thinks he has help over the top. Instead, Ferguson comes out wide open on a wheel route.

Had Stafford seen Ferguson pop open, it would have been a sure touchdown on the opening drive. However, Stafford doesn’t even look in Ferguson’s direction. The Rams quarterback forced a tight throw to Higbee and then was sacked on the next play. There was an opportunity for a big play and points on the opening drive. Stafford’s miss ultimately forced the Rams to punt.

Matthew Stafford's missing Terrance Ferguson on the opening drive.



The second the Rams QB and TE get on the same page...they are going to be hard to stop. pic.twitter.com/3WQxn8BeZb — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) September 29, 2026

Play 2: Ethan Evans’ Punt Opens the Door for Denver

Much like the 16-point comeback last season against the Seattle Seahawks, the Broncos’ comeback attempt on Sunday started with a special teams error. With the Rams punting after going three-and-out on their opening drive of the second half, the Broncos returned it all the way back to the Rams’ 42-yard line. It took 12 plays, but the Broncos scored a touchdown and converted the two-point attempt to come within one score.

Many will blame the Rams’ punt coverage, but at some point, blame has to go to the punter. Evans hits a line drive right down the middle of the field. When Kolbe Katsis catches the punt, the closest Rams player is still 20 yards away. Katsis doesn’t get close to a Rams player until he’s already returned the punt 15 yards.

It also looks like the coverage unit is expecting the ball to go left, but instead it goes to the right side of the field, leaving fewer players to make the tackle on the near side. Katsis has to beat one guy before it turns into a solid return.

Can blame the punt coverage...but Evans' punt is right down the middle of the field and he outkicks the coverage unit by 20 yards.



That's on the punter. pic.twitter.com/LbKh60HkX6 — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) September 29, 2026

Play 3: Hufanga Baits Stafford Into a Pick-Six

While the Broncos tied the game in the third quarter, the Rams were still in control and led by three with five minutes left in the game. The offense faced 3rd-and-6 and was right around Harrison Mevis’ field goal range at the 37-yard line. However, getting closer would have put them in a better spot.

That’s when Stafford threw a pick-six that turned the game on its head and gave the Broncos their first lead of the game. The Rams are in an empty formation, and Stafford knows he has to get the ball out quickly with the Broncos showing blitz. With Talanoa Hufanga responsible for both Kyren Williams and Tyler Higbee, Stafford has numbers to his left. That’s where the ball is going to go. All he has to do is read Hufanga.

Hufanga told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer after the game that he baited Stafford into the throw. According to Breer, Hufanga told him that he tried to bait Stafford into thinking he was going with Higbee before he “passed the tight end off to Jesus to cover him.”

With the blitz, Stafford doesn’t have time to go to the other side of the field or change his mind. His mind is made up based on his pre-snap read. It’s simply a good play by Hufanga.

The Stafford pick 6.



Honestly...it's just a good play by Hufanga.



Stafford is hot and Hufanga baits him to go to Kyren. Opportunity to Mumpfield on the other side, but the Rams QB doesn't have time. Ball has to be out quick. pic.twitter.com/QmEpGpLOis — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) September 29, 2026

Play 4: Landman Loses the Tight End in Coverage

There’s no debate that the Rams’ linebackers struggle in coverage. That was evident on Sunday as the Broncos took advantage of Nate Landman on the second touchdown. It’s a great play design by Sean Payton and David Blough. They stress the Rams’ rules, but Landman still needs to recognize the tight end leaking off into open space and break earlier.

The Broncos touchdown that ends up tying the game.



Landman has to see the TE leak out.



Covers the crosser behind him and leaves the TE open underneath for a pretty easy TD. pic.twitter.com/sXsxaCyXC2 — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) September 29, 2026

Play 5: Rams Let Denver Escape 2nd-and-20

On the Broncos’ game-winning drive, the Rams had them at 2nd-and-20 following a holding penalty on Garrett Bolles. At that point, the Rams’ defense is in an excellent position to get a stop.

However, Nix finds Pat Bryant for a gain of 34 and the Broncos pick it all up in one play. There seems to be a miscommunication somewhere in the secondary as Bryant comes free across the middle with nobody covering him. It seems to be a mix-up between Josh Wallace and Trent McDuffie, but it’s hard to know for certain without understanding exactly what the Rams’ rules are in that spot.

This is where the Rams lost the game.



Defense in a great spot at 2nd-and-20.



Miscommunication on passing off Bryant leaves the Broncos WR wide open. pic.twitter.com/gL4UZHaL9V — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) September 29, 2026

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