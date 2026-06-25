Rams G Steve Avila: No. 12 Player Faces Crucial Contract Year

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 12 player, Steve Avila

The Los Angeles Rams are entering a season that could become very interesting on the offensive line. With four of the five starting players entering the final years of their contracts.

One of those players is left guard Steve Avila, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. Avila has shown promise, but has struggled with health and inconsistency at times. Avila needs to prove himself in 2026 if the Rams are going to give him a new contract.

Why is Steve Avila So Important?

Steve Avila is a big part of the Rams’ offensive line and its identity as a whole. When the Rams shifted away from a zone blocking scheme to being more multiple, Avila played a big role in that transition. Avila brings the size to be effective in a gap scheme, but has the mobility to block in space to be effective in zone.

When the Rams run duo, Avila’s physicality and ability to create movement in the run game are a big part of why it works. When healthy, Avila has been a stable presence on the offensive line, but he has started just 23 of 34 regular-season games over the last two years.

The Depth Behind Avila

The Rams feel good about their depth behind Avila. Justin Dedich played well at left guardin place of Avila while Avila was injured and the offense was able to function. Dedich played so well that the Rams had Avila earn his spot back in the lineup. Avila played primarily on special teams in Weeks 4 and 5. Behind Dedich, the Rams also have Keagen Trost and Beaux Limmer.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

If Avila gets hurt or doesn’t play well, the offense could get by, but it likely wouldn’t be as effective. The offense showed that it could function with Dedich at left guard, but Avila activates so much in the run game when he’s healthy and playing well.

Without Avila, the overall ceiling of the run game isn’t as high, and there’s a greater chance that Matthew Stafford faces pressure up the middle. For an aging quarterback, Stafford can’t evade that type of pressure like he used to. Again, McVay could likely scheme around it as he did early last season, but the Rams only lost three games with Avila in the starting lineup.

Why We Ranked Avila Here

With Avila and Kevin Dotson, the Rams have invested a lot in the interior of their offensive line. Both guards help activate what the Rams want to do in the run game, especially when they run duo. Avila’s ability to create movement, get off blocks, and then get to the second level is key to that success.

Since being drafted with the 36th overall pick, Avila has become a foundational piece of the offensive line when he’s been healthy. As he enters a contract year, Avila needs to prove to the Rams that he’s worth a long-term investment.

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