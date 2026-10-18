Rams Sunday Morning Notebook: Alaric Jackson Fallout, Myles Garrett Warning, Fan in Need Gets Special Surprise

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 as they look to get back to .500 following Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. While the focus has largely been on getting back in the win column, a few other stories have flown under the radar.

Alaric Jackson wasn't the only player disciplined following Monday's game. Myles Garrett avoided a fine from the league, and the Rams stepped up to help a fan in need. .

Let’s dive into this week’s Sunday morning notebook.

New Details Emerge Following Alaric Jackson Suspension

Following Monday night’s game between the Rams and Bills, left tackle Alaric Jackson was seen throwing a punch at edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Jackson was initially suspended for two games by the NFL before that was reduced to one game following an appeal.

While there isn’t an excuse for Jackson acting the way that he did, Chubb may not have been completely innocent in the matter. According to Chubb, he told Jackson, “‘We’re gonna see y’all’s ass again. And when we see you again, all that chipping ain’t gonna save you. That TE and guard are not going to save you.”

A punch from Jackson was still certainly an overreaction. He still should have walked away. However, according to Tom Pelissero, Chubb was fined $14,329. The fact that Jackson’s suspension was reduced to one game and Chubb was fined would imply that the Rams’ left tackle didn’t act unprovoked.

The NFL fined Bradley Chubb $14,329 for taunting.



Alaric Jackson’s suspension was reduced to one game on appeal, costing him a game check worth close to $1 million. https://t.co/YrGh5E2QxF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2026

Myles Garrett Receives Warning From NFL

Last week, Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett hung out on the sideline for the first time this season. During previous home games, Garrett had been up in a box to watch the game, but against the Bills, Garrett was on the sideline. Instead of wearing team-issued gear, Garrett was seen in a Jordan Jumpman tracksuit.

Typically, this would have been something that Garrett would have been fined for by the league. With that said, after some of the criticism that the league has taken early in the season over how they’ve handled fines, Garrett only got a warning. According to The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, the Rams heard from the league office about it, and the expectation is for Garrett to blend in on the sideline Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams Step Up for Fan After Devastating Fire

Earlier this week, a fire occurred at the Portico apartments in Fullerton, California. When the fire happened, a man, Mark Viegas, went into the building to check things before getting stuck on his balcony. In order to escape the fire, Viegas tossed his dog down to police officers below “like Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua,” he would say later.

Viegas is a big Rams fan, and his dog that was saved is named “Rammy.”. He also has a tattoo of a Rams helmet on his arm and his son is named Luca Ramsey. Viegas lost all his Rams gear and memorabilia in the fire.

KTLA’s Chip Yost reported on the story and KTLA’s Samantha Cortese helped get the story to the Rams. After seeing what happened, the Rams reached out and are hosting Mark and his family at the game this weekend, with some surprises in the works. The story is a reminder of how football can do good things off the field as well.

This Rams fan lost everything in a fire. He threw his dog (Rammy) out a window, got his son (Luca Ramsey) to safety, and still has a great attitude. @ChipYost with a must-watch story and, as promised, we are asking @RamsNFL to help him out! pic.twitter.com/87hIUS6lwq — Samantha Cortese (@SamanthaCortese) October 15, 2026

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