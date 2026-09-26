Puka Nacua Injury Creates Another Big Opportunity for Rams TE Terrance Ferguson

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to play the Denver Broncos in Week 3, they will have to do so without wide receiver Puka Nacua for a second straight week. After Nacua injured his hip last week in practice, he missed Monday night’s game against the New York Giants. Nacua has already been listed as doubtful for Sunday night’s game against the Broncos.

Without Nacua in Week 2, the Rams were able to get by with the performances of Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson in the passing game. Adams had eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ferguson had six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Broncos will provide a different challenge on defense. The Giants were thin at cornerback last week as Adams picked on rookie Colton Hood consistently. Led by Patrick Surtain at cornerback, the Broncos have one of the better cornerback rooms in the NFL. Adams and Surtain had their share of battles when Adams was in the AFC West with the Las Vegas Raiders. Still, Adams is 33, and Surtain won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year two years ago.

The Rams may need to feature Ferguson more against the Broncos in Week 3 and hope that he is up for the opportunity.

“He’s a guy that you feel like you can run the ball at him from an inline standpoint. He can also go out to the number one spot and win some routes one-on-one and everything in between,” said quarterback Matthew Stafford. “That’s what we try to be is multiple, try to be in different personnel and present issues for the defense. He obviously does that for us both in the run game and the pass game, so I'm happy to have him.”

Terrance Ferguson Steps Up in Puka Nacua's Absence

Last season, Ferguson did most of his work down the field. However, he did a lot more work underneath against the Giants and, in some cases, slid perfectly into the Nacua role in the offense.

While his average depth of target was just 6.7 yards, Ferguson’s 2.45 yards per route run ranked sixth among tight ends in Week 2. He also created yards after the catch, ranking fourth among tight ends with 10 yards after the catch over expected.

The Rams moved Ferguson all around the formation against the Giants. Ferguson aligned in the slot on 14 passing snaps and inline on eight. The Rams also had him run a route from the fullback spot where he hauled in a tough 9-yard reception off of play action.

“He was able to move around, did a lot of different things,” said head coach Sean McVay. “He got some run after the catch. He's got some ability to make plays down the field, as was illustrated last year. And I think he's doing a good job of being part of the run-blocking surface, so his value is tremendous to us, and I thought he did a great job.”

How the Rams Can Use Ferguson Against the Broncos

The Broncos have a good secondary, but they can be susceptible to giving up yards to tight ends. Last season, the Broncos allowed 1,015 yards to tight ends, which was the ninth most in the NFL. In Week 1, Travis Kelce had three receptions for 71 yards.

With the Rams operating out of 13 personnel, McVay has done well creating misdirection with tight ends and taking advantage of aggressive linebackers with undisciplined eyes. McVay could look at what the Jaguars have done with Brenton Strange over the last two years and find ways to use Ferguson similarly down the field.

Two years in a row the Jags align Brenton Strange in the backfield and have him attack vertically on Sail routes against the Broncos defense.



Both work for explosive gains. pic.twitter.com/TJV3GZHmSr — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 20, 2026

Again, Ferguson ran a route from the fullback spot last week. Additionally, McVay has done similar things going back to a game in 2022 when he had Ben Skowronek align at fullback on 19 plays.

That’s not to say that Ferguson is going to spend most of Sunday lined up in the fullback position. However, it’s a testament to how creative McVay can get with some of his playmakers, and Ferguson provides that level of versatility.

Hard not to like what you saw from Terrance Ferguson.



The Rams TE had a few missed opps, but then you see a tough catch like this, and it brings you back.



Ferg runs his route through the A-gap and then make a tough catch through contact. pic.twitter.com/TQrzC6FVPm — Blaine Grisak (@BGMediaOnSI) September 23, 2026

Rams May Need Even More From Ferguson in Week 3

If the Rams are going to beat the Broncos in Week 3, they’ll need one of their complementary pass catchers to step up once again. Last week, Adams and Ferguson carried the passing game. With Surtain potentially limiting Adams, the Rams may need Ferguson even more.

With Nacua likely out for a second straight week, Sunday’s game against the Broncos could be another opportunity for Ferguson to establish himself as a legitimate weapon in the Rams’ offense. His performance last week was a good start, but the Rams may need him to raise his level even more against the Broncos.

Ferguson’s ability to align in different spots and create yards after the catch gives the Rams an opportunity to somewhat replicate what Nacua does so well. Ferguson also has the ability to create big plays down the field, which he showed last season. Against a Broncos defense that is very strong at the cornerback position, Ferguson’s versatility could be exactly what the Rams need to keep their passing game productive for another week without Nacua.

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