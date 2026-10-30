Les Snead's Trade Deadline History Reveals When Rams Could Make a Move

As the Los Angeles Rams get closer to the NFL trade deadline, the anticipation of whether or not they will make a deal continues to grow. There have been some rumors that the Rams could be interested in a wide receiver. However, after the flurry of moves this week, including trades by three teams in the NFC, two of which were in the NFC West, the Rams stood pat.

It’s possible that the Rams are waiting for the market to take shape and for things to cool down. Les Snead is typically good about waiting for the right opportunity. With exactly 11 days until the trade deadline, Snead has made three trades within that time period. Given his past history, if the Rams make a trade, next week or deadline day appears to be when a move will most likely happen.

When Active NFL GMs Trade Near the Deadline | Ryan Paganetti

Les Snead's Rams Trade Deadline History Offers Clues

Throughout the Les Snead era, the Rams have made four trades on deadline day. However, he’s also made two trades eight days ahead of the deadline and one trade the day ahead of the deadline.

When the Rams traded for Austin Corbett and Jalen Ramsey in 2019, both of those trades landed outside of the 12-day window. In 2021, Snead’s trade for Von Miller happened on the day before the deadline. Meanwhile, when the Rams traded for Roger McCreary last year, it happened eight days ahead of the deadline.

Snead has undoubtedly been one of the more active general managers when it comes to trades ahead of the deadline. Only four general managers have made more trades than Snead and only two have made more trades on deadline day.

When Could the Rams Make Their Next Trade?

If the Rams do make a trade next week, Monday seems like the most realistic scenario. This is typically when the Rams evaluate their roster for the upcoming week. Outside of actual deadline day, which typically takes place on a Tuesday, Snead hasn’t made a trade within the 12-day window later in the week. While the Chicago Bears traded for Jeffrey Simmons on Thursday, that isn't typically when Snead has made his moves. It’s more realistic that he’ll wait until after the game on Sunday.

The Rams will certainly have options at the trade deadline, especially if they are looking at wide receivers. Josh Downs requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts last week and is expected to get moved. Brian Thomas Jr. is an option as well as he continues to fall out of favor with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the wide receiver market as hot as it is, Snead and the Rams may opt to wait to see how things shake out and for the market to cool down. While the lack of a trade this week during the NFC arms race may have been frustrating, it doesn’t mean they won’t still be buyers at the deadline. Snead may simply be waiting for the right opportunity. If the Rams don’t make a trade early next week, they may be waiting until the final days of the deadline given Snead’s history.